Five MLB trades on eve of 2023 trade deadline

The Major League Baseball trade deadline takes place on Tuesday. However, there were five trades that took place on Monday. Let’s take a look at the five players moved.

Aaron Civale

Civale, a native of East Windsor, Connecticut, was traded from the Cleveland Guardians to the Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Kyle Manzardo’s father Paul was the former baseball coach at North Idaho College.

This season, Civale was spectacular on the mound for the Guardians. In 13 games and 77 innings pitched, he had a record of five wins and two losses with an earned run average of 2.34. Civale gave up 20 earned runs, five home runs, and 22 walks, to go along with 58 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.04.

Paul Sewald

Sewald, a closer from Las Vegas, Nevada, was traded from the Seattle Mariners to the Arizona Diamondbacks for third baseman Josh Rojas of Litchfield Park, Arizona, rookie right fielder Dominic Canzone of Cleveland, Ohio, and prospect Ryan Bliss.

Over the last seven seasons, Sewald pitched four seasons with the Mets (2017 to 2020), and three seasons with the Mariners (2021 to 2023). In 2023, he had a record of three wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.93. Sewald also had 21 saves, with his 21st save coming against Arizona on Friday in a 5-2 Seattle win. In 45 games, he pitched 43 innings, and gave up 30 hits, 14 earned runs and 14 walks, to go along with 60 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.02.

Rojas batted .228 with zero home runs and 26 runs batted in for the Diamondbacks this season. In 59 games, 216 plate appearances and 189 at bats, he scored 23 runs and had 43 hits, 13 doubles, six stolen bases, 18 walks, 56 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .292, and a slugging percentage of .296.

Canzone batted .237 with one home run and eight runs batted in. In 15 games, 41 plate appearances, and 38 at bats,  he scored four runs, and had nine hits, two doubles, two walks, 14 total bases, an on base percentage of .293, and a slugging percentage of .368. The two walks came in Diamondbacks wins. The first came in a 3-2 Arizona win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 8 (Canzone’s first Major League game), and the second came in a 3-1 Diamondbacks win over the St. Louis Cardinals on July 25.

Mark Canha

Canha, an outfielder from San Jose, California, was traded from the New York Mets to the Milwaukee Brewers for pitching prospect Justin Jarvis of Concord, North Carolina. The Brewers are Canha’s third Major League team as he previously played for the Oakland Athletics (2015 too 2021), and the Mets (2022 and 2023). In 2023, he batted .245 with six home runs and 29 runs batted in. During 89 games, 257 at bats and 303 plate appearances, Canha scored 28 runs, and had 63 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, seven stolen bases, 32 walks, 98 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .343, and a slugging percentage of .381. Canha’s triple came in a 2-1 Mets win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 5.

Twice Canha has led the Major Leagues in number of times he has been hit by a pitch. He was hit 27 times with the Athletics in 2021, and 28 times with the Mets in 2022. In all, Canha has been hit 117 times.

Mark Mathias

Mathias, an infielder from Santa Clara, California, was traded from the Seattle Mariners, with outfielder AJ Pollock of Hebron, Connecticut and cash to the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named later.

Mathias did not play a game with the Mariners after being claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 25. He has previously played for the Brewers, Texas Rangers and Pirates. In 22 games, 52 at bats, and 62 plate appearances, Mathias batted .231 and had zero home runs and four runs batted in. He also scored five runs, and had 12 hits, two doubles, three stolen bases, 10 walks, 14 total bases, an on base percentage of .355, and a slugging percentage of .269.

Pollock has had an awful season for the Mariners this year. He is only batting .173 in 49 games. The native of Hebron, Connecticut has previously played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago White Sox, in addition to the Mariners.

Jeimer Candelario

Candelario, a third baseman from New York, New York, was traded from the Washington Nationals to the Chicago Cubs for starting pitching prospect DJ Herz of Fayetteville, North Carolina and infield prospect Kevin Made of Bani, Dominican Republic.

Candelario is actually returning to the Cubs after spending his first two Major League seasons in Chicago in 2016 and 2017. In addition to playing for the Cubs and Nationals, he played six seasons with the Detroit Tigers from 2017 to 2022. While with the Tigers in 2021, he led Major League Baseball with 42 doubles.

In 2023 with the Nationals, Candelario batted .258 with 16 home runs and  53 runs batted in. During 99 games, 419 plate appearances, and 368 at bats, he scored 57 runs, and had 95 hits, 30 doubles, two triples, six stolen bases, 36 walks, 177 total bases, and two sacrifice flies. Candelario also had an on base percentage of .342, and a slugging percentage of .481. His triples came in Nationals wins. The first came in a 10-3 Nationals win over the New York Mets on May 15, and the second came in a 12-10 Nationals win over the Kansas City Royals on May 26.

 

