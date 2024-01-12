In a landmark decision that signals the NCAA’s stringent approach to NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) regulation enforcement, Florida State University’s college football program has been handed down several punitive measures. Here’s a breakdown of the penalties imposed on FSU and its staff, specifically highlighting the case of offensive coordinator Alex Atkins:

Alex Atkins’ Penalties: A three-game suspension at the start of the 2024 season. A two-year show cause order. Prohibition from off-campus recruiting activities in Fall 2023.

Sanctions Against FSU: Two years of probation. A three-year disassociation from the involved booster. A one-year disassociation from the NIL collective, Rising Spear. Additional recruiting communication restrictions. Reduction in football scholarships by 5% over two years, amounting to a loss of five scholarships. Reduction in the number of official visits and in-person recruiting days for the 2023-24 academic year.



FSU OC Atkins at the Center of the Storm

These measures were instituted following Atkins’ involvement in arranging a meeting between a transfer prospect and a booster from Rising Spear. Rising Spear is one of FSU’s NIL collectives, which helps fund NIL deals for college athletes.

Atkins’ actions were in violation of NCAA rules. The prospect was then reportedly offered a lucrative NIL deal, further complicating the case.

Florida State’s Athletic Director, Michael Alford seemed happy with how the investigation concluded. Alford commented on the resolution, stating, “We are pleased to reach closure to this situation and view this as another step in strengthening our culture of compliance at Florida State University. We take all compliance matters very seriously, and our full cooperation with the NCAA on this case is a clear example of that commitment.”

The NCAA’s action against FSU is among the first of its kind for NIL infractions. This case stands as a cautionary example for other institutions navigating similar challenges in the dynamic landscape of college athletics. The penalties not only reinforce the NCAA’s commitment to fair play and integrity but also underscore the need for clear guidelines and rigorous compliance measures within collegiate sports programs.