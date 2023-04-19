TCU head coach Sonny Dykes will have his hands full next season after losing one of the highest-ranked recruits from his esteemed 2022 recruiting class. TCU lost quarterback Max Duggan and wide receiver Quentin Johnson to the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, WR Jordan Hudson, a prized recruit and top-100 prospect, has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

TCU appears to have lost another tremendous talent, as former top recruit Jordan Hudson announced that he will be entering the transfer portal, according to the Star-Telegram.

A former five-star recruit, Hudson logged minimal playing time during his freshman season, as the Horned Frogs earned a trip to the National Championship. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver compiled 14 catches for 174 yards and three touchdowns in his lone campaign at TCU and caught more than two passes just once (5 catches, 76 yards, TD vs Tarleton State).

NIL Opportunities Shifting Power In Transfer Portal

Just a few months after leading the Horned Frogs to an improbable run to the National Championship Game, Sonny Dykes has lost one of his top recruits from the 2022 class.

What sparked Hudson’s change of heart? According to the Star-Telegram, things had been trending towards a change since the start of spring practice. Hudson has been reportedly coveted by a number of programs that promised increased NIL opportunities and benefits.

Prior to entering the portal, Hudson was slated to start opposite Savion Williams and took first-team reps during spring practice. However, he didn’t take a leap forward as many expected and wasn’t among the standouts during those sessions.

Is Hudson Planning On Landing In The Big 12 Conference?

With Hudson reportedly eyeing increased NIL opportunities, three Big-12 schools have emerged as top candidates to land the former five-star wide receiver: Oklahoma, Texas, & Texas A&M.

Oklahoma and Texas are reportedly interested in signing Hudson. Both teams appear to be ideal landing spots for Hudson, who could provide a much-needed spark in the passing game.

Oklahoma will return senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel and welcome freshman five-star recruit Jackson Arnold into the QB room. Meanwhile, Texas boasts a pair of elite young quarterbacks in sophomore Quinn Ewers and freshman phenom Arch Manning.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M has emerged as a potential landing spot, thanks to its commitment to helping players earn the most NIL value. Texas A&M recently set up the 12th Man+ Fund in February, an initiative that allows donors to add to a fund that goes directly to student-athletes.

Hudson also has ties to another Big 12 school: Kansas State. His father, Walter Hudson, attended school at K-State.

SMU, Arizona State Also Options For Hudson

The Big 12 isn’t the only potential landing spot for the former five-star WR.

SMU is also among the schools targeting Hudson, who is expected to be one of the top players available in the spring transfer portal. Known for developing wide receivers, the Mustangs feature the type of high-flying passing attack that could allow Hudson to flourish.

Hudson was originally committed to SMU but followed head coach Sonny Dykes to Fort Worth after he was hired by TCU.

In order to sign Hudson, the Mustangs will have to lure him away from Arizona State. The Sun Devils also have clear ties to Hudson. Ra’Dhaad Samples, who served as the assistant head coach and running backs coach at SMU in 2021, helped recruit Hudson.

Samples now serves as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Arizona State.

