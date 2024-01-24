Greg McElroy, the former quarterback for the University of Alabama, recently made headlines with his candid remarks about a former teammate and his unwavering support for his alma mater. McElroy, known for his tenure with the Crimson Tide and subsequent analyst career, addressed criticism that he is overly negative toward Alabama, a narrative he vehemently denies. He also hit out at critics like Alphonse Taylor, calling him “the laziest dude on the team.”

McElroy Says He is Sick of Critics Saying He is Anti-Alabama

On his WJOX radio show, “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” McElroy expressed frustration over this portrayal. He stated, “I’m a little tired of this narrative that I don’t like my school. I just kind of want to address it, like I’m really fed up with it. Like, I really am.” His words reflect a deep-seated affection for the university, countering claims that he harbors any negativity toward it.

Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy went OFF this morning: (via @TheRealCruzOx) pic.twitter.com/UylWlRPBx0 — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 24, 2024

In the same breath, McElroy mentioned Alphonse Taylor, also known as Shank, a former college football teammate at Alabama. He recalled Taylor as being “described as the laziest dude on the roster.” This statement has sparked discussions among fans and alumni, as it sheds light on the inner workings of the team during McElroy’s time there.

McElroy Tired of the ‘Clowns’

McElroy’s comments also included references to “Barstool Bamas” and “Crux Oxenweilers,” likely addressing his critics in the media and fanbase, whom he called “clowns”. Despite these challenges, he remains a staunch supporter of the Crimson Tide.

He emphasized his personal and familial connections to the university, highlighting that his wife and sister are Alabama alumni and that he is raising his children to be fans of the school.

This recent outpouring from McElroy underscores the passion and loyalty that characterize many former players and alumni of the University of Alabama. His defense of his love for the Tide and candid remarks about past teammates continue to fuel discussions among the college football community.