Former Major League Baseball closer Willie Hernandez of Aguada, Puerto Rico passed away on Monday at the age of 69 according to Christian Arnold of the New York Post. Hernandez pitched 13 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers from 1977 to 1989. He was with the Cubs from 1977 to 1983, the Phillies in 1983, and the Tigers from 1984 to 1989.

Magical 1984 MLB Season

In 1984, Hernandez had a year for the ages. He became only the third pitcher in baseball history to win the Cy Young Award, Most Valuable Player Award, and World Series in the same season. Hernandez followed Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers (1963), and Denny McLain of the Detroit Tigers (1969). In 80 games and 140 1/3 innings pitched, Hernandez had a record of nine wins and three losses with an earned run average of 1.92. He had 32 saves, and gave up 96 hits, 30 earned runs, six home runs, and 36 walks, to go along with 112 strikeouts, and a sizzling WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.94. Hernandez led Major League Baseball in games, and games finished (68).

In the 1984 postseason, Hernandez pitched in six games, and had three saves. His saves came in a 1-0 Tigers win over the Kansas City Royals in game three of the American League Championship Series, in a 5-2 Tigers win over the San Diego Padres in game three of the World Series, and in an 8-4 Tigers win over the San Diego Padres in game five of the World Series.

Three-Time All-Star

For three straight seasons from 1984 to 1986, Hernandez represented the Tigers in the American League All-Star Game. In 1985, he had a record of eight wins and 10 losses for an earned run average of 2.70. In 1986, Hernandez had a record of eight wins and seven losses for an earned run average of 2.70.

Career Statistics

Hernandez had a record of 70 wins and 63 losses, with an earned run average of 3.38. In 744 games and 1044 2/3 innings pitched, he had 147 saves and gave up 952 hits, 392 earned runs, 97 home runs, 349 walks, and had 788 strikeouts, to go along with a WHIP of 1.25.