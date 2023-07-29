Four more intriguing MLB series that began in the West July 28

On Friday we had a look at three intriguing Major League Baseball series this weekend that took place in the Eastern time zone. Toronto beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1, the Baltimore Orioles blanked the New York Yankees 1-0 and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7. Here are four intriguing series that are taking place in the West this weekend.

Tampa Bay Rays @ Houston Astros

The Rays beat the Astros 4-3 on Friday thanks to a three-run home run by Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe of Suffolk, Virginia. The Rays are currently at 63 wins and 43 losses, and are in second place in the American League East, and the Astros are at 58 wins and 46 losses, and are in second place in the American League West. Tampa Bay trails the Baltimore Orioles and Houston trails the Texas Rangers. Both the Rays and Astros hold down two of the three American League wildcard playoff spots.

Tampa Bay is led offensively by first baseman Yandy Diaz of Sagua la Grande, Cuba and shortstop Wander Franco of Bani, Dominican Republic. Diaz is second in the American League with a .315 batting average, and Franco is third in the American League with 28 stolen bases.

On the mound, Shane McClanahan of Baltimore, Maryland, and Zach Eflin of Orlando, Florida each lead the Majors with 11 wins. McClanahan had a no decision on Friday after giving up three earned runs in five innings.

Seattle Mariners @ Arizona Diamondbacks

The Mariners are at 53 wins and 50 losses, and are four and a half games back of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros for the final wildcard spot in the American League. The Diamondbacks are at 55 wins and 49 losses, and are four games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and are one game back of the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants, who are tied for the final wildcard spot in the National League.

Seattle won the opening game of the three game series 5-2 on Friday. Logan Gilbert of Winter Park, Florida had a quality start for the Mariners as he gave up two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

The Mariners are led by starting pitcher George Kirby of Rye, New York. He is third in the American League with 15 quality starts.

Boston Red Sox @ San Francisco Giants

The Red Sox are at 56 wins and 47 losses and trail the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros by a game and a half for the final wildcard spot in the American League. The Giants are at 56 wins and 48 losses, and are tied with the Miami Marlins for the final wildcard spot in the National League. San Francisco also trails the Los Angeles Dodgers by three games in the National League West.

Boston won the opening game of the series on Friday 3-2. Red Sox first baseman Tristan Casas of Pembroke Pines, Florida hit a key fifth inning home run.

The Giants have got great pitching from pitchers Alex Cobb of Boston, Massachusetts, Logan Webb of Rocklin, California, and closer Camilio Doval of Yamasa, Dominican Republic. Cobb is third in the National League with a 2.97 earned run average. Webb leads the Major Leagues with 16 quality starts. Doval leads the Major Leagues with 31 saves. Webb got the start for the Giants on Friday.

Cincinnati Reds @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The Reds are at 57 wins and 48 losses, and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by half a game in the National League Central. The Dodgers are at 58 wins and 44 losses and lead the San Francisco Giants by three games in the National League West.

On Friday, the Reds beat the Dodgers 6-5. They got home runs by outfielders Jake Fraley of Frederick, Maryland and Spencer Steer of Long Beach, California.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman of Fountain Valley, California is second in the National League with a .329 batting average and 134 hits. Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee is third in the National League with 27 home runs. Meanwhile, Reds closer Alexis Diaz of Humacao, Puerto Rico leads the Major Leagues with 31 saves.