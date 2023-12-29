NFL picks

Fox Sports' NFL Week 17 Expert Picks & Predictions

James Foglio
Fox Sports NFL Week 17 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Fox Sports betting analyst Chris “The Bear” Fallica has released his NFL Week 17 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 17 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Fox Sports writer’s NFL Week 17 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Fox Sports NFL Week 17 Expert Picks and Predictions

Fox Sports’ Chris “The Bear” Fallica has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 17 matchups this Sunday in the 2023 NFL season. First off, the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fallica is 32-24-3 with his picks after 16 weeks of the season.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Saints (+2.5)

Fallica has the New Orleans Saints either losing by less than 2.5 points or winning outright on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17. “Give Tampa credit. The Buccaneers were sitting there at 4-7, then put together a four-game winning streak,” he wrote.

“Last week, they blew out the Jaguars, who I kinda thought were overrated all year long. Now, the Buccaneers are sitting at 8-7 and clearly have the division within their sight.

“However, I think this week will be a difficult game for them. The Saints are coming off a game where they were not competitive and are in a last-stand situation. And what’s the gap between these two teams? I don’t think much.

“I would expect the New Orleans defense to come out and play well and give Baker Mayfield and that offense a problem. It won’t be as easy for the Bucs, so I’ll take the nice, ugly underdog in the Saints.”

Other NFL Week 17 expert picks are on the main page.

Bet on Saints (+2.5)

Colts (-3.5)

Additionally, the Fox Sports NFL analyst has the Indianapolis Colts winning a close one at home over the Las Vegas Raiders. “The Colts were dreadful last week in their loss to the Falcons,” he wrote.

“But now they return home against a Raiders team off of the high of the upset win in Kansas City — but that was more about bad Kansas City, as two ridiculous defensive touchdowns accounted for basically all the points for the Raiders.

“I would take the Colts here. Their playoff chase is still on, laying the short number here at home. I would expect the Colts to come out and have a good bit of success against a Raiders team that probably might be a tad overvalued, at least in the public’s eyes.”

Bet on Colts (-3.5)

Seahawks (-3.5)

Moreover, Fallica has the Seattle Seahawks winning and covering the spread at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Seattle’s been doing it with smoke and mirrors all year long with its amazing, late comebacks,” he wrote.

“As a result, the Seahawks have gotten themselves from way out of the playoff race to now being a pretty heavy favorite to get into the playoffs. I like them here at home against the Steelers.

“Give Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph credit — he took advantage of that start last week and went out and beat the Bengals. But let’s not kid ourselves; this is not like the Steelers have found their quarterback of the future or that they’ve turned the corner offensively.

“Now that Geno Smith is healthy and with the offensive weapons that he has, I think the Seahawks will be able to win an ugly game. This has 23-13 written all over it.”

For all of the Fox Sports NFL Week 17 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 17 expert picks and predictions are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.

Bet on Seahawks (-3.5)
News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
