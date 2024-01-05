Fox Sports’ NFL Week 18 Expert Picks & Predictions

Fox Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz has released his NFL Week 18 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 18 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Fox Sports NFL Week 18 Expert Picks and Predictions

Fox Sports’ Geoff Schwartz has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 18 matchups in the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Texans (-1.5)

Schwartz has the Houston Texans winning on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in this AFC South battle. “This is a game with both AFC South and wild card implications,” he wrote.

“A win by either team would put them in the driver’s seat for a wild card berth, and, coupled with a Jaguars’ loss to Tennessee, the winner would host a playoff game as the division champ.

“This game comes down to Houston having the better quarterback. C.J. Stroud is healthy and played well in his return to action last weekend against the Titans.

“The Colts are a fun story this year — they’ve got a first-year head coach, and they lost starting quarterback Anthony Richardson early in the season. But this team isn’t reliable, and every game is a roller coaster.

“This Colts squad got blown out by the Falcons just two weeks ago, and Jake Browning’s Bengals team dominated the Colts just over a month ago. The Texans are just better, and I’ll take them to win here.”

Titans (+3.5)

Furthermore, the Fox Sports NFL analyst has the Tennessee Titans either losing by less than 3.5 points or winning outright at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. “Is Mike Vrabel a home underdog? Yes,” Schwartz wrote.

“Do we wager on Mike Vrabel as a home underdog? Yes. Gambling doesn’t have to be that complicated. Mike Vrabel is the best coach in the NFL as a home underdog, even when his team isn’t very good. Look at the Titans’ last three home games.

“They played the Colts as slight underdogs and did not cover with a 3-point overtime loss. They didn’t win in regulation because their punter got injured, and the backup holder botched the snap on an extra point.

“Two weekends ago, the Titans lost by three as an underdog, and if you got the number on any day other than Sunday, you pushed at worst.

“Even with the losing streak broken, this Jaguars team is still not playing good football. The defense is allowing a ton of points, and Lawrence has regressed a bit while playing through injury.

“The Titans would love to play spoiler here. I’ll take the points.”

Chiefs team total Over 16.5 points scored

Plus, Schwartz has the Kansas City Chiefs team’s point total going over 16.5 points against the Los Angeles Chargers. “The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC West champions and locked into the third seed for the playoffs,” he wrote.

“Win, lose or draw on Sunday, they get at least one home playoff game this postseason. … Even with Chiefs backup players in the game, Andy Reid’s offense has shown the ability to score points.

“The difference this season, of course, is that the Chiefs offense isn’t special and they have struggled to put numbers on the boards. However, sitting some of the starting wide receivers might help boost the scoring (don’t laugh too hard, please).

“Taking the Chiefs team total Over is a hedge that maybe Mahomes and the starting offense will play for a few series to find a rhythm before the postseason, hopefully.”

For all of the Fox Sports NFL Week 18 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 18 expert picks and predictions are on the main page.