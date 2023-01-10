After delivering Georgia’s first national championship in 41 years, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have done it again.

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs completed their first undefeated season since 1980 on Monday after dismantling the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

With the victory, Georgia also became the first team to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama in 2012.

The 58-point differential also marked the biggest blowout in a National Championship Game in college football history.

The previous mark was set in 1996 when Nebraska beat Florida 62-24 in the Fiesta Bowl.

Bennett Accounts For 6 TDs In Historic Win vs TCU

Quarterback Stetson Bennett saved his best performance for last.

The senior signal-caller finished with 304 passing yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions on the night. He also added a team-high two touchdowns on the ground in what will be his final college football game.

A former walk-on, Bennett will finish his career at Georgia as one of the most prolific passers in school history. He went 29-3 in his time as a starter and became the first Georgia quarterback to win two national titles.

While there are some question marks about how well Bennett’s style of play will be able to translate to the NFL, he closes his college football career as the No. 4 passer in Georgia football history.

Georgia’s Defense Dominates In National Title Game Win

As well as Bennett played, he didn’t have to do much for the Bulldogs to secure the national title.

That’s because Georgia’s defense put together one of its most impressive performances of the season on Monday.

The Bulldogs limited TCU to just nine first downs and only 188 yards of total offense in the 58-point blowout victory.

Kirby Smart’s team held the Horned Frogs to just 2-for-11 on third down conversions and forced three turnovers on the night.

Kirby Smart Cashes In On $1.3 Million In Bonuses

Kirby Smart became one of the highest paid college football coaches after leading the Bulldogs to a national title last year.

Following another historic win, the legendary coach has maxed out the potential bonuses in his contract.

Smart earned a $300,000 bonus for winning the SEC Championship Game and secured another $1 million bonus for winning the national title.