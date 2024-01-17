College Football

Georgia Bulldogs Emerge as Most Likely Destination for Alabama’s Caleb Downs As He Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
caleb downs and kirby smart

Alabama’s freshman sensation, Caleb Downs, is eyeing a transfer. And it’s their college football rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs emerging as the frontrunners for his talents. This development follows the seismic shift in Alabama’s coaching roster, with Nick Saban’s retirement and the departure of defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson to UGA.

Downs Eyeing UGA as Transfer Destination

Caleb Downs had a debut season at the Crimson Tide that was nothing short of stellar. He not only started all 14 games, but also led the team with 107 total tackles.

His on-field acumen, evidenced by two interceptions and four passes defended, garnered him the prestigious Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Now, Downs is planning to enter the college football transfer portal and UGA have emerged as a likely destination for the former five-star safety.

Why the Bulldogs?

Georgia presents a compelling case for Downs, whose ties to the state and the university run deep. The Bulldogs had previously engaged in a vigorous recruitment battle for Downs, who is no stranger to the campus. It’s a place where mutual respect is evident, as reflected in the post-SEC Championship exchange between Downs and Kirby Smart (featured image), Georgia’s head coach.

Smart’s system at Georgia, with its echoes of Saban’s defensive strategies, might offer Downs a seamless transition. Furthermore, Alabama’s defensive back coach and Downs’ primary recruiter, Travaris Robinson is now at UGA. Combine this with former teammates and friends, including KJ Bolden and Jake Pope in Athens, and that adds a layer of familiarity that could be influential in his decision-making process.

Downs’ entry into the transfer portal now, within the NCAA’s 30-day window triggered by coaching changes, strategically places Georgia as a viable contender.

While other programs like Ohio State also linger in the periphery of this transfer saga, having been contenders during Downs’ initial recruitment phase, it’s the Georgia Bulldogs that are currently in a position to potentially secure this defensive keystone.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
connor stalions

Former Michigan Football Staffer Connor Stalions Now on Cameo Charging $70 for Personal Videos to Fans

Author image David Evans  •  15h
College Football
ea sports college football 24
EA Sports College Football 2024 Release Date Announced
Author image David Evans  •  18h
College Football
jedd fisch
New UW Coach Jedd Fisch Talks About How Coaching Career Led to Huskies Job in First Press Conference
Author image David Evans  •  19h
College Football
kalen deboer 2
How Alabama’s Hire of Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban Affects National Championship Odds
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 12 2024
College Football
alex atkins 2
Florida State Football Program Punished by NCAA for NIL Violations
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 12 2024
College Football
kalen deboer 2
Kalen DeBoer Cancels Radio Show Appearance in Seattle: Is The Washington Coach Heading to Alabama to Replace Nick Saban?
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 12 2024
College Football
dabo swinney 3
WATCH: Alabama Fans Chant “Anyone But Dabo” As Hunt for Nick Saban’s Replacement Continues
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 11 2024
More News
Arrow to top