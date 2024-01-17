Alabama’s freshman sensation, Caleb Downs, is eyeing a transfer. And it’s their college football rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs emerging as the frontrunners for his talents. This development follows the seismic shift in Alabama’s coaching roster, with Nick Saban’s retirement and the departure of defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson to UGA.

Downs Eyeing UGA as Transfer Destination

Caleb Downs had a debut season at the Crimson Tide that was nothing short of stellar. He not only started all 14 games, but also led the team with 107 total tackles.

His on-field acumen, evidenced by two interceptions and four passes defended, garnered him the prestigious Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Now, Downs is planning to enter the college football transfer portal and UGA have emerged as a likely destination for the former five-star safety.

Why the Bulldogs?

Georgia presents a compelling case for Downs, whose ties to the state and the university run deep. The Bulldogs had previously engaged in a vigorous recruitment battle for Downs, who is no stranger to the campus. It’s a place where mutual respect is evident, as reflected in the post-SEC Championship exchange between Downs and Kirby Smart (featured image), Georgia’s head coach.

Smart’s system at Georgia, with its echoes of Saban’s defensive strategies, might offer Downs a seamless transition. Furthermore, Alabama’s defensive back coach and Downs’ primary recruiter, Travaris Robinson is now at UGA. Combine this with former teammates and friends, including KJ Bolden and Jake Pope in Athens, and that adds a layer of familiarity that could be influential in his decision-making process.

Downs’ entry into the transfer portal now, within the NCAA’s 30-day window triggered by coaching changes, strategically places Georgia as a viable contender.

While other programs like Ohio State also linger in the periphery of this transfer saga, having been contenders during Downs’ initial recruitment phase, it’s the Georgia Bulldogs that are currently in a position to potentially secure this defensive keystone.