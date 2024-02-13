Featured

Giants Ink Slugger Jorge Soler For Three Years, $42 Million

Colin Lynch
The Jorge Soler Sweepstakes are officially over, and the slugger is headed to The Bay.

The San Francisco Giants have made a significant move to bolster their roster, agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler. At 32 years old, Soler brings a decade of experience in the majors, with a notable 2023 season where he hit 36 home runs while maintaining a .250/.341/.512 batting line with the Miami Marlins.

The Giants Get Their Big Bat

Soler’s addition addresses a pressing need for the Giants, who struggled with power-hitting throughout the 2023 season. With only 174 home runs collectively, ranking 19th in the majors, and a slugging percentage of .383, which placed them 27th, the Giants were eager to enhance their offensive capabilities. The signing of Soler offers a promising solution to this deficiency, injecting much-needed power into their lineup.

Despite the promising addition of Soler, the Giants’ offseason prior to this move had been relatively subdued, leaving fans somewhat underwhelmed. While the acquisition of KBO outfielder Jung Hoo Lee in December provided a positive development, the overall lack of significant upgrades had left many fans feeling uncertain about the team’s prospects for the upcoming season.

Are The Giants Done?

Although Soler alone may not completely transform the team, his presence undoubtedly strengthens their offensive arsenal and improves their chances of competing for a National League wild-card spot in 2024. With the competitive landscape in their division, particularly against rivals like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Soler’s power-hitting ability could prove to be a pivotal asset for the Giants as they aim to elevate their performance in the 2023 season.

But if they want to keep pace with the Dodgers and maybe even compete for a division title, could the Giants finish their off-season with a bang by adding more firepower or some starting pitching? Aside from Soler, there was a lot of chatter that the Giants could be in on All-Star third baseman Matt Champman as well, and they still have the cap space for him. Landing two bats like Soler and Chapman would completely change what has been a very quiet off-season for the Giants.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY.
