The San Francisco Giants are once again turning to the San Diego Padres organization for their manager. On Wednesday, the Giants named Bob Melvin of Palo Alto, California as their 39th manager in franchise history according to Maria Guardado of mlb.com.

Look at the Padres to Giants Managerial Link

Melvin becomes the third Giants manager in the last 40 years to have previously managed the Padres. The late Roger Craig of Durham, North Carolina, managed the Padres from 1978 to 1979, before joining the Giants, where he was from 1985 to 1992. Then, Bruce Bochy of Landes de Boussac, France managed the Padres from 1995 to 2006, before joining the Giants in 2007. While managing the Giants, Bochy won three World Series in 2010, 2012, and 2014. Over the next two weeks, Bochy has a chance of winning his fourth World Series as the Texas Rangers, the franchise he is currently managing, are representing the American League in the fall classic against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Melvin’s career as a manager

The Giants will be the fifth Major League franchise Melvin is managing. Ironically all five teams are in the West. He was with the Seattle Mariners from 2003 to 2004, the Diamondbacks from 2005 to 2009, the Oakland Athletics from 2011 to 2021, and the Padres from 2022 to 2023. In that time, Melvin has a record of 1517 wins and 1425 losses, for a winning percentage of .516.

Thrice Melvin was named manager of the year. He was honoured while with the Diamondbacks in 2007, and the Athletics in 2012, and 2018.

The fact that Melvin parted ways with the Padres is zero surprise. Expectations were high heading into the season for San Diego, and they were only two games above .500 at 82 wins and 80 losses. Melvin meanwhile takes over from Gabe Kapler of Hollywood, California, who was fired on September 29.

Melvin’s career as a player

Melvin spent 10 seasons in the Major Leagues as a catcher. He was with the Detroit Tigers in 1985, the San Francisco Giants from 1986 to 1988, the Baltimore Orioles from 1989 to 1991, the Kansas City Royals in 1992, the Boston Red Sox in 1993, the New York Yankees in 1994, and the Chicago White Sox in 1995. Melvin batted .233 with 35 home runs and 212 runs batted in.