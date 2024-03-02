San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tristan Beck of Corona, California is expected to miss the majority of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. That is because according to Maria Guardado of mlb.com, he had an aneurysm in his upper arm and is set to undergo surgery on Monday. Beck is reportedly hopeful to return to the Giants rotation near the end of the season. For now he will not be part of the Giants pitching plans for the foreseeable future.

Expected Starter

Beck was expected to be part of the Giants starting rotation in 2024 after having only three starts in 33 games in 2023. He was not the only reliever from last season to join the Giants starting rotation. The other was fireballer Jordan Hicks of Houston, Texas, who pitched in 65 games (all relief appearances) last season with the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays.

2023 MLB Statistics

Beck pitched 85 innings in 2023, and had a record of three wins and three losses with an earned run average of 3.92. He had two saves, four holds, and gave up 83 hits, 37 earned runs, 10 home runs and 21 walks, to go along with 68 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.22. Beck’s saves came in a 15-1 Giants win over the Milwaukee Brewers on May 26 and in a 15-0 Giants win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 17. Beck became the first pitcher ever to have two saves in a season when his team won the games where he earned a save by 14 runs or more.

Giants Starting Rotation in a State of Flux

The only proven starter in the Giants rotation at the moment is Logan Webb of Rocklin, California. Kyle Harrison of San Jose, California only had seven starts as a rookie in 2024, and was far from spectacular. Who knows what to expect from Hicks, while Keaton Winn of Newport Coast, Iowa is currently out with an elbow injury.