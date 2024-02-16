Hawks and Spurs Discussed Possible Trae Young Trade

In a somewhat surprising twist of events, the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks had talks about a potential trade around the NBA Trade Deadline. However, it was not centered around Dejounte Murray who had been mired in trade speculation all year long. Instead, the two sides discussed a deal centered around Trae Young. The Hawks seem to be ready to go into a full rebuilding process. Howard Beck of The Ringer reports that there is a “near certainty,” the team trades the star duo this coming offseason.

Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs Engaged in Talks About Trae Young

Potential for Atlanta to Trade Both Dejounte Murray and Trae Young This Coming Summer

Many thought the Spurs would reunite with Dejounte Murray if they did agree to a deal with Hawks. However, them talking about Trae Young comes as bit of a surprise. However, the Trae Young and Dejounte Murray experiment has not generated many successful results for Atlanta.

They are in NBA no-man’s land. A place where they are at best, a play-in team, but not bad enough to land a decent lottery pick. The Hawks did reach the Eastern Conference Finals once with Trae Young leading the way. Since then, they have failed to replicate that same success. Young could land them a decent package with picks and young prospects this coming summer. This would allow them to start a full-blow rebuilding process. Especially with how great of a year the guard is having.

His Impact This Season

Trae Young is having another great year. He was snubbed from the All-Star Team. However, he will now be an All-Star due to injuries to key players. On the season, Young is tallying 26.7 points, 10.9 assists per game, and a three-point shooting field goal percentage of 37.1 percent. On top of this, he is also averaging an offensive rating of 119 which is tied for a career-best, a true shooting percentage of 58.3 percent, and an offensive box plus/minus rating of +5.0.

Considering all of this, the Atlanta Hawks should have no problems finding suitors if they do trade the three-time All-Star this summer. Young is one of the best offensive guards in the league and prolific three-point shooter. In today’s league, having a point guard who can stretch the floor is extremely needed. All in all, if the Atlanta Hawks do part ways with Trae Young, they will be giving up one of the most gifted guards in today’s NBA.