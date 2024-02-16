Featured

Hawks and Spurs Discussed Possible Trae Young Trade

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Trae Young Next Team Odds: Could Young Join Doncic in Dallas?

In a somewhat surprising twist of events, the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks had talks about a potential trade around the NBA Trade Deadline. However, it was not centered around Dejounte Murray who had been mired in trade speculation all year long. Instead, the two sides discussed a deal centered around Trae Young. The Hawks seem to be ready to go into a full rebuilding process. Howard Beck of The Ringer reports that there is a “near certainty,” the team trades the star duo this coming offseason.

Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs Engaged in Talks About Trae Young

Potential for Atlanta to Trade Both Dejounte Murray and Trae Young This Coming Summer

Many thought the Spurs would reunite with Dejounte Murray if they did agree to a deal with Hawks. However, them talking about Trae Young comes as bit of a surprise. However, the Trae Young and Dejounte Murray experiment has not generated many successful results for Atlanta.

They are in NBA no-man’s land. A place where they are at best, a play-in team, but not bad enough to land a decent lottery pick. The Hawks did reach the Eastern Conference Finals once with Trae Young leading the way. Since then, they have failed to replicate that same success. Young could land them a decent package with picks and young prospects this coming summer. This would allow them to start a full-blow rebuilding process. Especially with how great of a year the guard is having.

His Impact This Season

Trae Young is having another great year. He was snubbed from the All-Star Team. However, he will now be an All-Star due to injuries to key players. On the season, Young is tallying 26.7 points, 10.9 assists per game, and a three-point shooting field goal percentage of 37.1 percent. On top of this, he is also averaging an offensive rating of 119 which is tied for a career-best, a true shooting percentage of 58.3 percent, and an offensive box plus/minus rating of +5.0.

Considering all of this, the Atlanta Hawks should have no problems finding suitors if they do trade the three-time All-Star this summer. Young is one of the best offensive guards in the league and prolific three-point shooter. In today’s league, having a point guard who can stretch the floor is extremely needed. All in all, if the Atlanta Hawks do part ways with Trae Young, they will be giving up one of the most gifted guards in today’s NBA.

Topics  
Featured Hawks NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Clippers Kawhi Leonard stands and stares.

Potential All-Star Replacements for Kawhi Leonard if he Cannot Play

Author image Mathew Huff  •  5h
Featured
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks to pass.
Warriors Attempted to Trade for LeBron James
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 14 2024
Featured
riviera-021319-getty-ftrjpg_dr7sy7iuuut3zfxr0kbo9f3y
2024 Genesis Invitational Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 14 2024
Featured
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma Wants to Build Something Special With the Wizards
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 13 2024
Featured
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes for a touchdown
Steelers Eyeing Trade For Bears’ QB Justin Fields
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 13 2024
Featured
Jorge-Soler-USATSI_21203618-1
Giants Ink Slugger Jorge Soler For Three Years, $42 Million
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 13 2024
Featured
Mikal Bridges Names O.G. Anunoby As Role Player That Could Be An NBA Star on Paul George Podcast
Rockets Aggressively Pursuing Mikal Bridges
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top