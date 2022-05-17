NBA

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free May 17

Jeremy Freeborn
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals will take place on Tuesday night in Miami. According to betonline.ag. the Miami Heat (-135) are favoured to beat the Boston Celtics (+115). In the regular season, the Heat had the best record in the East at 53 wins and 29 losses, while Boston was tied with Milwaukee and Philadelphia for the second best record at 51 wins and 31 losses. Head-to-head, Boston won two of the three meetings, including a 122-92 clobbering on January 31. On the injury front, NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner Marcus Smart of the Celtics is questionable with a sprained foot, while Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is out with a hamstring injury.

The game can be seen on ESPN in the United States and TSN in Canada, with a start time of 8:30 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
