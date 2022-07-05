Today, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Miami Heat this afternoon in the NBA California Classic 2022; read here to learn how to watch or stream Warriors vs Heat. If you plan on watching this game live with a cable subscription, the only available television channel is NBA TV. Continue reading to find the date, time, location, odds and other ways how to watch Warriors vs Heat for free.

Warriors vs Heat NBA California Classic 2022: Date, Time, Location and Odds

📅 Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 🕛 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV 🏟 Venue: Chase Center; San Francisco, California

Chase Center; San Francisco, California 🎲 NBA Odds: Warriors -2 (-110) | Heat +2 (-110)

Warriors vs Heat Odds: NBA California Classic 2022

According to the BetOnline sportsbook, heading into this Warriors vs Heat NBA California Classic 2022, the Warriors are two-point favorites over the Heat. Notable young stars playing for Golden State include Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Ryan Hawkins and Patrick Baldwin Jr.

On the other side, Nikola Jokic, Bryce Hamilton, Orlando Robinson and Bryson Williams are all rookies for the Heat. The team has three second-year or older players: Javonte Smart, Haywood Highsmith and Mychal Mulder. Continue scrolling to find out how to watch or stream Warriors vs Heat.

How to watch or stream Warriors vs Heat NBA California Classic 2022?

Furthermore, to watch the Warriors vs Heat matchup for the NBA California Classic 2022, three streaming services carry NBA TV: DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and fuboTV. The costs can vary depending on your selected streaming package and where you live in the United States. For DirecTV Stream, this service offers a five-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream

As stated above, DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. The four packages a viewer can choose from include Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate and Premier. Though, the Entertainment option does not include NBA TV. The Choice Package is the cheapest option. Not including tax, this package costs $75 per month for the viewer’s first two months.

After that, it runs $90 per month. Out of the three streaming services, DirecTV Stream is the most expensive. Keep in mind, all three streaming services will require the viewer to enter an email address and credit card information for a free trial. Unfortunately, there is no way around it. Keep reading to learn other ways how to watch Warriors vs Heat for free.

YouTube TV

Next, YouTube TV is arguably the best streaming service listed here. A 14-day free trial is still being offered for first-time subscribers. More importantly, this streaming service has NBA TV. YouTube TV right now costs $55 per month for your first three months.

Then, it runs $65 per month three months later. If you want ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV, this is the top deal right here for basketball fans. Enter your zip code on YouTube TV’s main website to see your area’s channel lineup.

FuboTV

Lastly, fuboTV is another decent option for ABC, ESPN, ESPN3 and NBA TV. Of all the NBA’s broadcasted channels, the one network fuboTV does not carry is TNT. Channel availability will also depend on two things: your area’s zip code and which package you choose to purchase.

The Pro Plan costs $70 per month. Nevertheless, this package does not include NBA TV in the channel lineup. The Elite option runs $80 per month. This plan includes fubo Extra, which has NBA TV, ESPNews, NHL Network and MLB Network.

