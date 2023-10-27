Week 9 of the college football season is here, and the Texas Longhorns look to continue their excellent season as they host BYU. Texas, now ranked seventh in the nation, will take on a Cougars team for a second week running, after last week’s win over Houston. It’s a week 9 Big 12 clash, that you won’t want to miss. Luckily, we can guide you on how to stream Texas football against BYU for free in Week 9.



🏈 Event: Texas vs. BYU

Texas vs. BYU 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Saturday, October 28th, 2023 ⏰ Time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET 📺 TV: ABC

ABC 🎲 Odds: Texas -19 -113 / O/U 50

Texas are trying to creep their way back into the College Football Playoff picture after their Red River Rivalry loss to Oklahoma a few weeks ago. They are coming off a big win over Houston in Week 8 as they move on to BYU in Week 9. Currently ranked at 7, the Longhorns will need to be perfect from here on out if they want to be involved in the CFP. And that starts this week against the BYU Cougars with Maalik Murphy replacing the injured Quinn Ewers under center.

Join us and see if the Longhorns can keep their postseason hopes alive, and do it by streaming this Texas football game for free.

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

Texas will take on BYU on Saturday in a Big 12 matchup. The Longhorns are expected to beat the Cougars comfortably. This week, they are 19-point favorites against BYU according to BetOnline.

With Maalik Murphy replacing the injured Quinn Ewers at QB, will the Longhorns live up to expectations?

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Texas -19 -113 Over 50 -110 BYU +19 -107 Under 50 -110

The game kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 28, and will be one of the most viewed matchups of Week 9.

How to Watch Texas Football For Free

The game will be aired on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC. DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.

also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ABC.

