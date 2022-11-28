Soccer

How To Watch Wales vs England Live Stream: Free World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams

Paul Kelly
Wales vs England World Cup Gareth Bale
The third and final Group B game is almost upon us at British rivals, England and Wales, face off at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. You can watch Wales vs England for free via JazzSports’ exclusive live streaming service. Here is how you can watch Wales vs England in Group B live stream for free through JazzSports’ free World Cup 2022 soccer streams.

How To Watch Wales vs England Live Stream For Free: World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams

Wales vs England Group B Live Stream Preview

These two nations have had contrasting start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with England sitting top of Group B on four points, and Wales bottom of the group with just one point. Both sides underperformed in their latest Group B fixture, with England drawing a stalemate with the USA and Wales getting comprehensively beaten by Iran.

Wales’ hopes of are slim, but it is still possible for them to qualify for the knockout stages from Group B. For this to happen, Wales will need to beat England, and hope that the Iran vs USA game ends in a draw. If that scenario does happen, England and Wales would qualify from the group.

Wales vs England is always a spicey affair. The last time the two sides met in a major international tournament was at the 2016 European Champions. England ran out 2-1 winners on that occasion, and have enjoyed a lot of success in recent years against the Welsh.

England are unbeaten against Wales since 1949, winning eleven games and drawing just one. The Three Lions have won the last six meetings between the two nations, and will be hopeful of picking up another win here and ensuring Wales don’t qualify for the last 16 of the tournament.

Do not miss a single goal, tackle or red card thanks to JazzSports fantastic live streaming service. They are one of the leading offshore sportsbooks on the market, and are offering customers a free live streaming service on every game in the 2022 World Cup, including Wales vs England in Group B.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm EST on Sunday November 29.

Wales vs England World Cup Odds

Here are the latest soccer odds from one of the leading offshore sportsbooks, JazzSports, ahead of the final Group B game between Wales and England.

Bet Wales England Play
Moneyline +700 -225 Jazz logo
Both Teams To Score Yes (+105) No (-143) Jazz logo
Total Goals Over 2.5 (-125) Under 2.5 (+100) Jazz logo

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
