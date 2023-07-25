Hurricanes bring back defenseman Tony DeAngelo

The Carolina Hurricanes have brought back defenseman Tony DeAngelo of Sewell, New Jersey according to Jonathan Bailey of Fansided. DeAngelo was previously with the Hurricanes during the 2021-22 National Hockey League season before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers where he spent last year. The terms of the contract are for one year and worth $1.675 million. In addition to playing one season each with the Hurricanes and Flyers, DeAngelo played one season with the Arizona Coyotes in 2016-17, and four seasons with the New York Rangers from 2017 to 2021.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

DeAngelo had 11 goals and 31 assists for 42 points in 70 games with the Flyers in 2022-23. He was a -27 with 73 penalty minutes, 19 power-play points, 174 shots on goal, 79 blocked shots, 52 hits, 25 takeaways, and 57 giveaways.

Game-Winning Goal

DeAngelo’s game-winning goal came in a 4-3 Flyers win over the San Jose Sharks on December 29, 2022. It was in fact an overtime winner at 1:10 of the extra period with defenseman Ivan Provorov of Yaroslavl, Russia and right winger Owen Tippett of Peterborough, Ontario notching the assists. Also in the win over the Sharks, DeAngelo had a season high three points. He also had two assists as het set up centre Travis Konecny of London, Ontario for two regulation goals.

2021-22 with the Hurricanes

DeAngelo had 10 goals and 41 assists for 51 points with the Hurricanes in 2021-22. In 64 games, he was a +30 with 56 penalty minutes, 20 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 151 shots on goal, 59 blocked shots, 41 hits, 27 takeaways, and 39 giveaways.

Significant drop in +/-

One of the most notable statistics for DeAngelo, was the huge drop in plus/minus in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22. He was only -27 this past season compared to a +30 the year before. The -57 drop was not the biggest drop this season. Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey was a -33 in 2022-23 with the Columbus Blue Jackets, after leading the NHL with a +64 as a member of the Calgary Flames in 2021-22.