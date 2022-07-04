Isaiah Roby waived by Thunder, misses out on $1.9 million

The Thunder have waived forward Isaiah Roby. He would have received a guaranteed $1.9 million today had Thunder G.M. Sam Presti kept him on the roster. Per multiple sources, Presti is aiming to make room for Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams. Therefore, Roby was the odd man out.

Roby was selected 45th overall by the Pistons in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. However, the team traded the forward, a 2020 second-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick to the Mavericks for Deividas Sirvydis.

After signing a four-year, $6.7 million contract with the Mavericks on Aug. 6, 2019, his time in Dallas was cut short. The Mavs traded him to the Thunder for Justin Patton and cash on Jan. 24, 2020. In the 2021-22 NBA season, Roby averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 45 games played.

NBA betting picks, news, sports betting content and rumors are under the tab above.

Isaiah Roby posted career-high numbers last season

Despite missing games last season due to a knee injury, Roby still averaged a career-high 10.1 points per game and 51% shooting from the field. In three games played with the Oklahoma City Blue — the Thunder’s NBA G League affiliate — Roby averaged 14.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game. He led the Blue in rebounds and blocks.

In the Thunder’s 119-107 win over the Nuggets on Mar. 2, Roby scored a then career-high 26 points in 34 minutes played. Additionally, in the Thunder’s 134-131 overtime win over the Trail Blazers on Mar. 28, the forward scored a team-high and career-high 30 points in 38 minutes played. Roby was 4-for-5 from 3-point range in both contests. Other news concerning Isaiah Roby is on the main page.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

Where will Roby end up next?

Moreover, it’s clear that the Thunder’s front office wanted to keep the forward, but they still have to sign their 2022 NBA Draft picks. Considering Roby is only 24 years old, another NBA team will likely sign him at some point this offseason. He shot 44% from downtown last season. His performances against the Nuggets and Trail Blazers had to have impressed other general managers.

In other words, the forward is improving each season. Maybe the Mavericks will claim him off waivers soon. Jalen Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks a couple of days ago. So, Mavs owner Mark Cuban will be searching for another guard to replace him.

Although Roby plays forward, not guard, Dallas could still use another young wing. If not the Mavericks, the Pistons could take him. Isaiah Livers, Kevin Knox and Marvin Bagley II need additional support. Livers appeared in only 19 games last season. After undergoing foot surgery in April 2021, he missed several months after Detroit selected him 42nd overall in last year’s draft.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.