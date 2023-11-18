Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports is all ready for his Week 11 picks. He has three upsets for the week. So far this season he has a record of 92 wins and 59 losses. Let’s take a look at the three underdogs Eisenberg likes in Week 11.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5) @ Cleveland Browns (O/U: 33.5)

The Steelers and Browns have identical records of six wins and three losses, and are tied for second place in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens lead the division at eight wins and three losses. The reason why the Steelers need to be considered over the Browns here is because of the fact that the Browns have a quarterback issue. Deshaun Watson is out for the season with a broken bone in his shoulder, and as a result the Browns are going to start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson of Columbia, South Carolina according to Jared Dubin of CBS Sports. Thompson-Robinson was a fifth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Browns out of UCLA, and is starting over the more experienced P.J. Walker. Eisenberg is going with the Steelers.

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) @ Los Angeles Rams (O/U: 44.5)

The Seahawks are tied for first in the NFC West, while the Rams are third in the NFC West at 3-6. However, Eisenberg is picking the Rams here at home. One reason to consider the Rams here is they covered the spread in nine of the last 10 meetings against Seattle head-to-head. Another reason to consider the Rams is because they have more time to prepare as they had a bye in Week 10.

Minnesota Vikings (-2) @ Denver Broncos (O/U: 43)

The line has changed in this matchup, as some betting companies have the Vikings (6-4) as the favourite, while others have the Broncos. Eisenberg likes Denver in this one, as he must be encouraged by the Broncos’s 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills Monday night. Denver (4-5) has actually won three straight as they beat the Green Bay Packers 19-17 on October 22 and upset the Kansas City Chiefs at home 24-9 on October 29.