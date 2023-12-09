Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports has made his Week 14 picks. He has two upsets. On the season, Eisenberg has a record of 121 wins and 73 losses.

Detroit Lions (-3.5) @ Chicago Bears (O/U: 45.5)

Eisenberg is picking a NFC North Division upset here, as he likes the Chicago Bears, who are four games below .500 at four wins and eight losses, to beat the Detroit Lions, who are six games above .500, at nine wins and three losses. Remember, the Bears almost beat the Lions on November 19 in Detroit. Chicago was actually leading Detroit 26-21 with 29 seconds left when David Montgomery of Cincinnati, Ohio had the game-winning touchdown to give Detroit a 31-26 win. The Lions actually sealed the game with a safety. Chicago has also won two of their last three games. They beat the Carolina Panthers 16-13 on November 9, and the Minnesota Vikings 12-10 on November 27. The Bears also have more rest than the Lions. They are coming off their bye week, while Detroit just played last week and beat the New Orleans Saints 33-28.

Indianapolis Colts (-1) @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U: 41.5)

Eisenberg is picking the 6-6 Cincinnati Bengals to win at home against the 7-5 Indianapolis Colts. The Bengals are coming off an impressive 34-31 win in overtime against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals got great games from quarterback Jake Browning of Folsom, California, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase of Harvey, Louisiana, and running back Joe Mixon of Oakley, California. Browning completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 passing yards and one touchdown pass. along with 22 rushing yards, which included a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter which tied the score at 28 at the time. Mixon had 117 total yards (68 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards) and two touchdowns, while Chase had 11 catches for 149 receiving yards and one major score. The Colts will be without their star running back Jonathan Taylor, who recently had thumb surgery, and is expected to be out three weeks.