Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 18 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports has made his Week 18 picks. So far this season, he has a record of 164 wins and 92 losses. Week 18 is always the most challenging week to pick games as teams that are postseason bound do not always dress their top players. This week, Eisenberg likes one upset. Let’s look at the underdogs he likes and the games where there is a small spread.

Houston Texans (-3) @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U: 47.5)

This game has huge ramifications in the AFC South on Saturday. The winner is postseason bound with a win and either a loss or tie by the Pittsburgh Steelers or Jacksonville Jaguars. The Steelers play the Ravens and the Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans. Eisenberg likes the Colts in this one even though they are three point underdogs. Indianapolis has scored 20 more points this season than Houston, and have the most explosive running back on the football field in Jonathan Taylor. Even though he has been dealing with a thumb issue, Taylor eclipsed 100 total yards (104 yards exact) in a 23-20 Colts win over the Las Vegas Raiders on New Year’s Eve.

New York Jets (+2) @ New England Patriots (O/U: 30.5)

In this snoozefest which means absolutely nothing except for bettors, the Jets are a two-point underdog even though they have the better record. The Jets are at six wins and 10 losses, and the Patriots are at four wins and 12 losses. The Patriots have the slightly better defense. New England has given up 349 points this season, compared to 352 points allowed by the Jets. New England has also won two of their last four games. They beat Pittsburgh 21-18 on December 7, and Denver 26-23 on Christmas Eve. Eisenberg likes the Patriots as a week 18 favourite.

Denver Broncos (+2.5) @ Las Vegas Raiders (O/U: 38)

In another snoozefest, this time in the AFC West, Eisenberg likes the Raiders as the 2.5 point underdog. The Raiders (7-9) have been the much better team defensively this season. They have given up 317 points compared to the 386 points by the 8-8 Broncos.