Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 2 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jeremy Freeborn
It was a tough week one for CBS’s Jamey Eisenberg as he only won seven of 16 matches. Let’s see if he will do any better in week two of the 2023 National Football League regular season.

Jamey Eisenberg’s NFL Week 1 Upset

Eisenberg is picking the Tennessee Titans to win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Even though the Chargers are 0-1 and one the road, they are a three-point favourite to win in Tennessee on Sunday. On the opening weekend, the Titans were narrowly beaten 16-15 by the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, the Chargers lost by only two points, as they were beaten 36-34 by the Miami Dolphins in an offensive shootout.

The Titans have the slight edge at running back. Derrick Henry might have only had 63 rushing yards last week, but had a very respectable 56 receiving yards and 119 total yards. Last season, he had a career-high 398 receiving yards, and was second in the NFL with 1936 yards from scrimmage. The Titans also have a slight edge on defense. They only gave up 359 points last season, compared to 384 points for the Chargers.

Agree with the Falcons

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons matchup currently has the Falcons as the 1.5 point favourite, even though the Packers were the 1.5 point favourite earlier in the week. Green Bay is coming into the game with momentum, as they defeated Chicago soundly 38-20 last week. However, this is the second straight road game for the Packers, and teams generally find it challenging to win two straight games as an underdog on the road. The Falcons meanwhile got the job done last week against the Carolina Panthers. What was a little bit surprising is that Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson shared the workload. Allgeier had 18 touches (94 total yards, two touchdowns), and Robinson had 16 touches (83 total yards, one touchdown).

Picking Houston

One of the closest games from an odds perspective is Houston and Indianapolis. Right now the Texans are the one point favourite. Last season, the Texans were only 3-13-1. However, they were 1-0-1 against Indianapolis. The Texans opened the season with a 20-20 tie against Indianapolis, and then ended the season with a narrow 32-31 win on the road at Lucas Oil Stadium.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
