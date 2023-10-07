NFL picks

Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 5 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jeremy Freeborn
Jonathan Taylor RB Indianpolis Colts

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports has a record of 39 wins and 26 losses so far this season, and will try to rebound in week five after incorrectly picking the Washington Commanders on Thursday. In fact, Eisenberg is picking four underdogs to win. Let’s take a look who they are.

Houston Texas (+1.5) @ Atlanta Falcons (O/U: 41.5)

The Texans have won two straight after losing two straight. In their last two wins, they have scored a combined total of 67 points. It should be noted that the Texans were an 8.5 point underdog in Jacksonville two weeks ago and won by 20 points. Then they were a three point underdog against Pittsburgh and won by 24 points. It is now important to take Houston seriously, and Eisenberg has. The Texans star against the Steelers was wide receiver Nico Collins of Pinson, Alabama, who had seven catches for 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee Titans (-2.5) @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U: 43)

The big storyline in this game is the fact that Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is back in the lineup and will make his season debut. He missed the first four weeks with an ankle injury/contract dispute. The fact that the Colts were able to beat the red hot Texans and the Baltimore Ravens while Taylor was out is significant. They are expected to be better offensively with their star running back on the field. In 2021, Taylor led the NFL with 1811 rushing yards, and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals (-3) @ Arizona Cardinals (O/U: 44.5)

One needs to assume that Eisenberg is not picking the Cardinals because they have been great. It is because the Bengals have been bad. Cincinnati is remarkably last in the AFC North at one win and three losses when they were expected to be Super Bowl contenders. Cincinnati has looked horrible in early season losses to the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans, and I completely understand why Eisenberg is picking an upset here.

New York Jets (+2.5) @ Denver Broncos (O/U: 43.5)

The Broncos and Jets have had massive issues in the early going. Thus they are both at one win and three losses. Even though the Broncos beat the Chicago Bears last week, one cannot forget they gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins only two weeks ago.

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
