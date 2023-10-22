Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg has a record of 55 wins and 39 losses so far this season. In week six he had a record of nine wins and six losses, but lost the Thursday nighter in New Orleans, as he picked the Saints, when the Jacksonville Jaguars won 31-24. Let’s see the underdog Eisenberg likes in the seventh week of the 2023 National Football League regular season, and who he likes in other close matches.

Underdog Pick–Detroit Lions

Like his CBS Sports colleague John Breech, Eisenberg is picking the Detroit Lions to win on the road in Baltimore on Sunday. The fact that the Lions are the underdog is interesting when you consider the fact they have the better record than their opponent. Detroit has a record of five wins and one loss, while the Ravens are at four wins and two losses.

This is not the first time this season that the Lions have been the underdog on the road. On the opening night of the 2023 National Football League regular season, they were a 4.5 point underdog, but came with an impressive 21-20 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs.

It should also be noted that the Lions have a 3-0 record on the road this season. Their other win came at Lambeau, as they beat the Green Bay Packers 34-20 on September 28.

Closest Game When it Comes to Odds

Eisenberg likes the Green Bay Packers at -1 to beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos are just simply not in sync, as they are 1-5. We have all talked about the poor quarterbacking of Russell Wilson since arriving in Denver last year. However, Sean Payton’s arrival has not improved the defense, which has given up a NFL worst 200 points this season. That is why experts like Eisenberg are going with the Packers.

Picking the Eagles in the game of the week

Eisenberg really likes Philadelphia to beat Miami on Sunday night in prime time. Both the Eagles and Dolphins are 5-1. One thing that does go in Philadelphia’s favour here is the fact Miami’s defense came up flat against a good Buffalo Bills team earlier this season in a 48-20 loss. The Eagles are comparable to the Bills, and does Miami have the skillset to stop Philly in their backyard? Time will tell.