NFL picks

Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
lions qb jared goff at green bay (1)

Jamey Eisenberg has a record of 55 wins and 39 losses so far this season. In week six he had a record of nine wins and six losses, but lost the Thursday nighter in New Orleans, as he picked the Saints, when the Jacksonville Jaguars won 31-24. Let’s see the underdog Eisenberg likes in the seventh week of the 2023 National Football League regular season, and who he likes in other close matches.

Underdog Pick–Detroit Lions

Like his CBS Sports colleague John Breech, Eisenberg is picking the Detroit Lions to win on the road in Baltimore on Sunday. The fact that the Lions are the underdog is interesting when you consider the fact they have the better record than their opponent. Detroit has a record of five wins and one loss, while the Ravens are at four wins and two losses.

This is not the first time this season that the Lions have been the underdog on the road. On the opening night of the 2023 National Football League regular season, they were a 4.5 point underdog, but came with an impressive 21-20 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs.

It should also be noted that the Lions have a 3-0 record on the road this season. Their other win came at Lambeau, as they beat the Green Bay Packers 34-20 on September 28.

Closest Game When it Comes to Odds

Eisenberg likes the Green Bay Packers at -1 to beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos are just simply not in sync, as they are 1-5. We have all talked about the poor quarterbacking of Russell Wilson since arriving in Denver last year. However, Sean Payton’s arrival has not improved the defense, which has given up a NFL worst 200 points this season. That is why experts like Eisenberg are going with the Packers.

Picking the Eagles in the game of the week

Eisenberg really likes Philadelphia to beat Miami on Sunday night in prime time. Both the Eagles and Dolphins are 5-1. One thing that does go in Philadelphia’s favour here is the fact Miami’s defense came up flat against a good Buffalo Bills team earlier this season in a 48-20 loss. The Eagles are comparable to the Bills, and does Miami have the skillset to stop Philly in their backyard? Time will tell.

 

Topics  
Lions NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
lions qb jared goff at green bay (1)

John Breech NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions 2023

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  14h
NFL picks
Fox Sports NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
Fox Sports’ NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Oct 20 2023
NFL picks
The Ringers NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
The Ringer’s NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Oct 20 2023
NFL picks
ESPNs NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
ESPN’s NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Oct 20 2023
NFL picks
CBS Sports NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
CBS Sports’ NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Oct 20 2023
NFL picks
Forbes NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
Forbes’ NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Oct 20 2023
NFL picks
Bleacher Reports NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions
Bleacher Report’s NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Oct 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top