Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 8 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg is coming off a horrendous week where he only won four of 13 games. (Well, I did not do too much better as I only won five). The CBS Sports writer was only correct in week seven with the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s see who Eisenberg likes in Week 8.

In all, Eisenberg likes underdogs. He is picking the Indianapolis Colts over the New Orleans Saints, the New York Giants over the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals over the San Francisco 49ers. Eisenberg’s seasonal record at this time is 60 wins and 47 losses.

New Orleans Saints (-1) @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U: 43.5)

The Saints were actually my pick at the beginning of the season to win the NFC South. However, Saints quarterback Derek Carr just has not seemed to get things together, even though he is making huge money. In seven games, he has only thrown seven touchdown passes. The Colts meanwhile, have got great production this season from running back Zack Moss of Hialeah Gardens, Florida. With Jonathan Taylor out the first six weeks, Moss took control and already has a career high of 523 rushing yards in 2023.

New York Jets (-3) @ New York Giants (O/U: 35.5)

The Giants maybe three games below the .500 mark at two wins and five losses, but their defense has been marvelous the last two weeks. They only gave up 14 points to the very talented Buffalo Bills in primetime on October 15, and then only seven points in a 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders last week.

Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5) @ San Francisco 49ers (O/U: 43.5)

The Bengals have the more talented quarterback in Joe Burrow of Ames, Iowa. After a slow start, he has been much better recently. He had 317 passing yards against the Arizona Cardinals on October 8, and then beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-13 on October 15.