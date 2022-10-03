The Denver Broncos will ride a little lower through Mile High Stadium for the rest of the season.

Adam Schefter reported that lead running back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL. Additionally, Williams tore his LCL and posterior lateral corner. A tackle from the Las Vegas Raiders’ Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby on the first play of the second half of last Sunday’s game caused the season-ending damage.

The loss of Williams outweighs the 23-32 defeat. The physical runner broke more tackles than any other running back last year, despite ranking outside of the top 10 in touches. He gained over 1200 yards from scrimmage in the process and seemed poised to repeat success this year. Williams concluded the premature 2022 campaign with 4.3 yards per rush.

The Broncos will likely promote Melvin Gordon III to starting duties after splitting carries with Williams the last two years. The former Chargers star contracted a serious case of fumblitis that hasn’t subsided this season. A few turnovers invited disaster. Most recently, the Raiders scored the team’s first defensive touchdown in three years last Sunday.

With Broncos’ RB Javonte Williams now out for the season, Denver will have to rely more on Melvin Gordon, who has fumbled five times in his past 44 carries over five games; Sunday marked the third time a Gordon fumble has been returned for a touchdown in Denver’s past 12 games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

Gordon showcases a track record of proud production if he can hold on to the football and health as a high-mileage running back at age 29. He scored at least 9 touchdowns and accumulated over 1100 yards from scrimmage in every season of his career after his rookie year. The veteran provides a potentially huge boon for fantasy managers or those engaging in daily fantasy sports NFL betting.

Speedy backup Mike Boone awaits increased opportunities if Gordon’s lack of ball security continues to crash a team with high hopes after obtaining Russell Wilson.