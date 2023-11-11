John Breech NFL Week 10 Picks & Predictions 2023

As we look at the 10th week of the 2023 National Football League regular season, John Breech of CBS Sports likes two upsets. Let’s take a look at the two teams that are not expected to win, that Breech thinks will win this week.

Indianapolis Colts (-2) @ New England Patriots (O/U: 43.5)

The Colts have the better record as they are at four wins and five losses, while the Patriots are at two wins and seven losses. This will be the second straight game played in Germany, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14 a week ago. Breech believes Patriots head coach Bill Belichick of Nashville, Tennessee may be on the hot seat after the Patriots have began the season with only a winning percentage of .222. Breech is picking the Patriots for two reasons. Belichick is a perfect 3-0 in games played in Europe, and National Football League quarterbacks who have never faced Belichick, have traditionally not done well. Breech believes Belichick has the ability to confuse Gardner Minshew II, and guide the Patriots to a 20-17 win. Minshew II has had 41 NFL games in his career, but never has played New England as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts or Philadelphia Eagles.

New York Jets (-1) @ Las Vegas Raiders (O/U: 36.5)

The line for this game has been bouncing back and forth between -1 for the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. At this time Breech believes the Raiders will win 23-20 even thought they are the one point underdog. The Jets enter the game at four wins and four losses, while the Raiders are at four wins and five losses. One reason why the Raiders need to be considered over the Jets is because they have had more time to prepare. The Raiders played last Sunday against the New York Giants, while the Jets are coming off a shorter week, as they played Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers.