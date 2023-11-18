John Breech NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

John Breech of CBS Sports has a record of 90 wins and 61 losses in picking games this year. He was already incorrect in picking one underdog on Thursday as he picked the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20, when they lost 34-20. One reason why Breech picked the Bengals is because of the fourth quarter struggles as of late for Baltimore. However, he did not foresee the fact the Bengals would not have Joe Burrow for a full 60 minutes. Here are the other three upsets Breech likes this week.

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) @ Los Angeles Rams (O/U: 44.5)

Breech is picking the Rams 27-20 if Los Angeles quarterback Matt Stafford starts, and the Seahawks 24-13 if he does not. The Rams only scored three points with Brett Rypien in charge in week nine, in a 20-3 loss in Green Bay. According to CBS Sports and Yahoo! Sports, Stafford is the projected starter on Sunday. In week one, the Rams delivered one of the numerous opening week upsets. Stafford had 334 yards passing in a 30-13 Rams victory over Seattle.

Minnesota Vikings (-2) @ Denver Broncos (O/U: 43)

Breech likes the Broncos here to win at home by a score of 20-17. The reason is because Breech does not think Minnesota has the running attack to beat the Broncos. Alexander Mattison, who has been inconsistent at the running back position all season long, is questionable with a concussion issue, and Ty Chandler of Nashville, Tennessee is projected to start. The Vikings also do not have Cam Akers on their active roster either as he has an Achilles injury.

Philadelphia Eagles (+3) @ Kansas City Chiefs (O/U: 45.5)

In a Super Bowl rematch, Breech likes the Eagles here 27-24. This hyped up classic will take place Monday night in Kansas City. One reason Breech is picking the Eagles is because Taylor Swift is not supposed to be in attendance due to a concert in Brazil on Sunday night. Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has done much better this year when she is in the lineup (108 yards per game) than when she is absent (41.3 yards per game). Breech also likes the Eagles’s running game at the moment, which should give the Chiefs’ defense trouble.