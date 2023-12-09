John Breech NFL Week 14 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

John Breech of CBS Sports has a record of 118 wins and 76 losses in picking games this year. In Week 14, he is picking two upsets. Let’s take a look at the two teams he likes that are expected to win by the general norm.

Minnesota Vikings (-3) @ Las Vegas Raiders (O/U: 40.5)

Breech likes the Las Vegas Raiders to beat the Minnesota Vikings outright 23-20 despite the Raiders being a three-point underdog. The Raiders are two games below the .500 mark at five wins and seven losses, while the Vikings are at six wins and six losses. The fact that Breech is picking Las Vegas should not come as a huge surprise, because the Vikings were simply awful offensively on November 27 in a 12-10 primetime loss to the Chicago Bears. The weakest link was quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who threw four interceptions against a Bears defense that looked like the great Bears defense of the 1980s. Despite being two games below .500, the Raiders are actually two games above .500 at home, where they are at four wins and two losses.

Buffalo Bills (+2.5) @ Kansas City Chiefs (O/U: 48.5)

This intriguing AFC battle, has the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs hosting the 6-6 Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs are coming off a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers in primetime. This was a game where the Chiefs were definitely expected to win, but like their game in Denver earlier this season, simply could not find a way to get the win. One reason why Breech is picking the Bills 30-27 this week is because of Josh Allen’s touchdown to interception ratio against the Chiefs in his career. He has 14 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions. Breech also believes history will repeat itself. In the 2021 NFL regular season, the Bills clobbered the Chiefs 38-20, and in the 2022 NFL regular season, the Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20. Last year, Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown.