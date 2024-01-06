John Breech NFL Week 18 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Heading into the final week of the season, John Breech of CBS Sports has a record of 155 wins and 101 losses. Week 18 is always tough to pick games because those clubs that have qualified for the playoffs normally bench their starters. Let’s take a look at the three underdogs Breech likes this weekend.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) @ Baltimore Ravens (O/U: 35)

This AFC North Division is critical for Pittsburgh as they are postseason bound with a win and either a loss by Jacksonville or Buffalo. Jacksonville plays Tennessee and Buffalo plays Miami. The Steelers (10-6) play a 13-3 Ravens squad that have already clinched the division title. However Breech likes the Ravens 23-20 because Jim Harbaugh has a great record over the years in meaningless games. Breech discusses the fact that Baltimore has won 24 straight preseason games while Harbaugh has been in charge, and is of the belief Harbaugh will dress his starters on Saturday.

Chicago Bears (+3) @ Green Bay Packers (O/U: 44)

In this NFC North Division battle, this game is huge for the Packers and meaningless for the Bears. Green Bay is postseason bound with a win. They still get in with multiple other scenarios, but their chances of making the playoffs are best with a win. Green Bay is 8-8, while Chicago is 7-9, but Breech likes the Bears in an upset by a score of 30-27. Breech is picking the Bears because of their great running game at the moment. On Christmas Eve, Bears running back Khalil Herbert had 112 yards rushing in a 27-16 Chicago win over the Arizona Cardinals, and on New Year’s Eve, had 124 rushing yards in a 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Breech also sites the fact the Packers have the fifth worst rush defense, as they have given up 131.6 rushing yards per game.

Kansas City Chiefs (+3) @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 34.5)

Breech is picking the Chiefs to win this one 20-13. Kansas City has already won the AFC West, and believes the Chiefs backups are better than the Chargers starters. We will see.