John Breech NFL Week 2 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Last week John Breech of CBS Sports picked five upsets and was correct with two of them. He was right with the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. This week, he is picking three upsets. Let’s see what three underdogs Breech likes the most.

Green Bay Packers (-1.5) @ Atlanta Falcons (O/U: 40)

Breech likes the Falcons to win their second straight game of the year. Last week Atlanta came through with a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in the regular season debut for Bryce Young. Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder only had 115 yards passing in the entire contest, but the Falcons fans must be thrilled that he did not make any glaring mistakes, and only had three incompletions, as he completed 15 of attempts. Everyone knows is that the Falcons are a run-first and run-second, and maybe even run-third team. They are simply built to run the ball, and the Packers defensive line will definitely be in for a real test. Breech’s predicted score is Altanta 20, Green Bay 17. Please be aware that the line has been moving a few times in recent days, as the Falcons have also been favoured by 1.5 points.

Indianapolis Colts (-1) @ Houston Texans (O/U: 39.5)

These are clearly two of the weakest teams in the entire American Football Conference. Breech likes the Texans to win 20-16 even though they won only thrice in all of 2022. Both teams have inexperienced quarterbacks. C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts are both only 21 years of age. Breech is picking the Texans because he trusts their defense more. The one area where the Texans defense deserved praise last week against the Ravens is that Lamar Jackson did not throw a touchdown pass. Yes, the Ravens had three touchdowns on the ground. Remember, the Colts do not have Jonathan Taylor in their backfield at the moment, and any of the current Colts running backs are simply not dangerous.

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U: 38.5)

Breech picked an upset last week, and was incorrect as the San Francisco 49ers gave the Steelers a 30-7 spanking. Interestingly, Breech was impressed by all the Browns in their opening 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals except for Deshaun Watson, who was limited to 154 yards passing. Breech is picking the Steelers to win 23-20 for another significant reason–the Browns are going to miss offensive tackle Jack Conklin, who had a season-ending week one knee injury against the Bengals.