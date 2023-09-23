John Breech NFL Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

So far this season John Breech has picked eight National Football League upsets, and he has been successful 50% of the time. Let’s take a look at the three underdogs he likes the most in Week 3.

Tennessee Titans (+3.5) @ Cleveland Browns (O/U: 39.5)

The Titans are the 3.5 point underdog even though there are many reasons why Breech states you should consider the Titans outright. The Browns have had season ending injuries in the first two weeks of the season to offensive tackle Jack Conklin and running back Nick Chubb, and they are getting inconsistent quarterback play from DeShaun Watson. The Browns also have a much better pass defense than rush defense. That will not help them on Sunday when they face one of the game’s best running backs on Sunday in Derrick Henry. Finally, the Browns have a short week, and that less time of preparation than the Titans will hurt them on Sunday. Breech is picking Tennessee 19-16.

Los Angeles Chargers (-1) @ Minnesota Vikings (O/U: 54)

This game has all the makings of being an offensive shootout. Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert have been sizzling, and Breech feels this game could be the best game of the week even though both clubs have records of zero wins and two losses. He points out how bad the Chargers pass defense has been. In two games, they lead the NFL with 356 receiving yards allowed per game. That should create mega success for Cousins and Justin Jefferson, the game’s top wide receiver. If you go by Breech’s reasoning in the Titans/Browns game when it comes for length of preparation, it is another reason to pick Minnesota. The Vikings have a 10-day time period to prepare, while the Chargers had one week. It should be noted the line in this game has flipped back and forth at one point between both teams. At the time Breech made his prediction, the Vikings were the one point underdog. He is picking the Vikings 34-31.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) @ Las Vegas Raiders (O/U: 43)

For the third straight week Breech is going on the Steelers bandwagon. He was extremely wrong in week one as Pittsburgh got clobbered 30-7 to San Francisco, but looked brilliant in week two as the Steelers stunned the Browns 26-22. One reason Breech is probably going with Pittsburgh is because the Raiders looked dreadful in week two. They got their butts kicked 38-10 in Buffalo. Breech is picking Pittsburgh 19-16.