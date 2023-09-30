John Breech NFL Week 4 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

The fourth week of the 2023 National Football League regular season is about to get underway Sunday morning in England as the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Atlanta Falcons. Let’s see what NFL expert John Breech of CBS Sports is predicting this weekend. He is in fact predicting two upsets as we begin the month of October. Breech likes the New England Patriots to stun the Dallas Cowboys 23-20 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to upset the New Orleans Saints 20-16.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3) @ New Orleans Saints (O/U: 39.5)

This NFC South Division matchup features two teams with a record of two wins and one loss. The Buccaneers are coming off a 25-11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night after beating the Minnesota Vikings 20-17 and the Chicago Bears 27-17 over the first two weeks. The Saints are coming off an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau, after beating the Tennessee Titans 16-15 and the Carolina Panthers 20-17. New Orleans and Tampa Bay are actually in a three-way tie for first in the NFC South as the Atlanta Falcons are also at two wins and one loss.

It is interesting that Breech is picking the Buccaneers even though they are on the shorter week, and have had less time to prepare. That is against his principles from earlier in the season. There is no doubt that Baker Mayfield was impressive in the first two weeks of the season. In week one, he completed 21 of 34 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and in week two, he completed 26 of 34 passes for 317 passing yards and one touchdown.

New England Patriots (+6.5) @ Dallas Cowboys (O/U: 43.5)

The Patriots (1-2) won their first game of the season on Sunday as they beat the New York Jets 15-10. The Cowboys (2-1) lost their first game of the season on Sunday as they were beaten 28-16 by the Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona win was significant because they were +11.5 point underdogs. Breech is predicting the Cowboys to lose their second straight game as a favourite. He was not impressed with quarterback Dak Prescott in the Cowboys’s games against the Giants and Cardinals. Breech also believes Bill Belichick can put the right system in place to frustrate Prescott, and Ezekiel Elliott has a big game on the ground against his former team.