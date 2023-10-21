John Breech NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions 2023

We are now headed into the seventh week of the season, and teams are starting to establish themselves as either contenders or pretenders. John Breech of CBS Sports already picked an upset on Thursday night. He picked the Jacksonville Jaguars to upset the New Orleans Saints 24-17 even though the Saints were a 1.5 point favourite. The difference maker in this contest was clearly Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He was questionable leading up to the game with a knee injury. He gave it a go, and was effective enough (204 yards passing, one passing touchdown to Christian Kirk, and a season-high 59 rushing yards) in a 31-24 win over the Saints.

On Sunday, Breech is picking two more underdogs. Let’s see who he likes and why.

Detroit Lions (+3) @ Baltimore Ravens (O/U:43.5)

Breech discusses the Lions game against the Ravens by mentioning this is the latest most meaningful game the Lions have had in 20 years. You might even have to go back to when Barry Sanders was the Detroit running back. Breech also makes the comparison between Jared Goff and Tom Brady. Goff is simply doing what is necessary for the Lions to win right now. Detroit has a record of five wins and one loss, the best record in the NFC North. They already beat the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, 21-20 in their backyard on opening night. What is most impressive about Goff’s statistical line at first glance is his touchdown to interception ratio over the last two years. He has 40 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. Goff also leads the NFL with most passes of 20+ yards with 29. Breech is aware how strong the Ravens secondary is, but is also aware that they have not had to face a quarterback with Goff’s skillset. That is why he picking the Lions 27-24.

Miami Dolphins (+2.5) @ Philadelphia Eagles (O/U: 51.5)

This could be one of the most exciting games of the year, and it happens to be on Sunday night. Despite being 2.5 point underdogs, Breech is picking the Dolphins 34-27. Like the Lions, the Dolphins and Eagles are both at five wins and one loss. Miami leads the AFC East, and Philadelphia leads the NFC East. Breech really likes the offenses for both teams, and why wouldn’t he? The Dolphins have the best wide receiver in the game today. Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with 814 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown of the Eagles is second with 672 receiving yards. What is Breech’s reason for picking the Dolphins? Well, he claims he always goes with the NFL’s highest scoring team in a shootout. The Dolphins currently have 223 points for.