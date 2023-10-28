John Breech NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions 2023

As we look ahead to the eighth week of the 2023 National Football League season, John Breech of CBS Sports is picking three upsets. He likes the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the San Francisco 49ers, the Cleveland Browns to beat the Seattle Seahawks, and the Indianapolis Colts to beat the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints (-1) @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U: 43.5)

Both teams have records of three wins and four losses. New Orleans is in second place in the NFC South and Indianapolis is in third place in the AFC South. One would have thought that the Colts offense would have slowed down a bit without their star quarterback Anthony Richardson. However, over the last two games with Gardner Minshew at the helm, the Colts have scored a very respectable 58 points. It also helps that they have star running back Jonathan Taylor back. Breech is picking Indianapolis 27-20.

Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5) @ San Francisco 49ers (O/U: 43.5)

Breech like the Bengals here because they have more time to prepare. Cincinnati is coming off the bye week, while San Francisco just played Monday night where they were beaten 22-17 to the Minnesota Vikings. Another reason why Breech likes San Francisco by a score of 22-19 is because 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is out with a shoulder ailment. The 49ers lead the NFC West at 5-2, while the Bengals are last in the AFC North at 3-3.

Cleveland Browns (+3.5) @ Seattle Seahawks (O/U: 37.5)

Breech likes the Browns here 19-16 even though the Browns may not have their star quarterback Deshaun Watson. He makes the point that the last three Seahawks wins have come against teams that are a combined 14 games below .500. Breech also points out that Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has turned the football over four times the last two weeks, and he really likes Cleveland’s defense, even though they gave up 38 points to the Colts last week.