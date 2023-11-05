John Breech NFL Week 9 Picks & Predictions 2023

As we look at the ninth week of the 2023 National Football League regular season, John Breech of CBS Sports likes two upsets. Let’s take a look at the two teams that are not expected to win, that Breech thinks will win this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3) @ Houston Texans (O/U: 40)

The Buccaneers and Texans have identical records of three wins and four losses. Houston was favoured to beat the Carolina Panthers a week ago by three points, but lost 15-13. The Buccaneers have lost three straight games, but were very effective to start the season as they won three of their first four games. In that time, they beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-17, the Chicago Bears 27-17, and the New Orleans Saints 26-9. In these three contests, the Buccaneers received effective quarterbacking from Baker Mayfield of Austin, Texas, as he had six touchdowns compared to one interception. A week ago CJ Stroud was outplayed by Bryce Young in a battle of top draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Mayfield, like Young, was a first overall pick, as he was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018 out of the University of Oklahoma. There is no doubt that Mayfield has incentive to play better. If he doesn’t, he could soon lose his job. Breech is picking Tampa Bay 20-16.

Dallas Cowboys (+3) @ Philadelphia Eagles (O/U: 43)

This is a battle of the top two teams in the NFC East as the Eagles are at 7-1, and the Cowboys are at 5-2. Breech is picking Dallas to win by a score of 30-23. One reason why Breech is picking the Cowboys is because the only time ever Dak Prescott faced Jalen Hurts came on September 27, 2021, and the Cowboys won 41-21. In this game, Prescott had three touchdown passes compared to zero interceptions, while Hurts had two touchdowns compared to two interceptions. Breech also loves the fact that Prescott is red hot. In his last three games, he has 11 touchdowns compared to one interception. Finally, Breech gives high praise to Cowboys cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland. He thinks they can shut down the Eagles wide receivers of A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith.