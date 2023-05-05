Jon White has released his picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This is the 149th running of the first leg of the American Triple Crown. The 1 1/4-mile horse race has been held at Churchill Downs since its inception in 1875.

The 20-horse field Kentucky Derby will be broadcasted by NBC with coverage beginning as early as 10:30 am ET this Saturday on USA Network. Pre-race activities start at 12:30 pm ET. The event will be live-streamed via NBCSports.com. Post time for the 2023 Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET.

Jon White Kentucky Derby Picks and Predictions 2023

Although Forte (+325) is the No. 1 favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Jon White is recommending to gamblers to contemplate taking Kingsbarn (+1200), Tapit Trice (+600), and Angel of Empire (+800) over the betting favorite.

White is considering placing a bet on Tapit Trice to win a head-to-head matchup against Forte. Since Practical Move was scratched from the race on Thursday due to elevated temperature, Kingsbarn is his next-best pick.

Kingsbarn (+1200)

“Whether Kingsbarn is on the lead or close to the lead, he’s going to be in that prime first flight to me,” Jon White said. “That’s why to me, he has the second-best chance to win the Kentucky Derby. … If Kingsbarn does win the Kentucky Derby, I think there’s a pretty good chance he could win the Preakness.

“Because he’s going to prove he is really something. I think he could head to the Belmont.” Kingsbarn is racing from the No. 6 post position. Sea Hero (1996) was the last horse to win the first leg of the Triple Crown from this gate number. Other Jon White Kentucky Derby picks and predictions are on the main page.

Angel of Empire (+800)

“I like Angel of Empire better in terms of having a better chance to be first or second with an eighth of a mile to go,” White mentioned. “He did that so early and made a such a sustained run in that Arkansas Derby. And that was such a step forward for him. “He got on my radar back on New Year’s Day, when Victory Formation was the one who everyone was in love with.

“… So, I’m high on Angel of Empire.” Of course, he’s racing from the No. 14 gate position. Carry Back was the last horse to win the Kentucky Derby from this spot, and that was back in 1961. Angel of Empire won the 2023 Risen Star (Grade 2).

Tipit Trice (+600)

“At this point, Tipit Trice is the better horse than Forte,” Jon White added. “That said, Tipit Trice is very tricky. I don’t have him picked first or second. I have him picked third. He’s one of these ‘looks good to hit the board’ types. See, I focus on that eighth of a mile to go factor. … He did well in the Bluegrass.

“But I’m not confident that he’ll do that again in the Derby against this field. … He showed enough improvement tactical-wise.” The 3-year-old colt trained by Todd Pletcher and sired by Tapit out of the Dunkirk mare Danzatrice. His best recorded BSF was 99. For Saturday’s race, he’s starting from the No. 5 post position.

Always Dreaming (2017) was the last horse to win the Derby from this gate number. Tapit Trice has raced at Aqueduct, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, and Tampa Bay Downs with wins at all four. His stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes (Grade 1) and the 2023 Tampa Bay Derby (Grade 3). More Jon White Kentucky Derby picks are on the main page.

