LeBron James Eyeing NBA Scoring Record

Colin Lynch
LeBron James is closing in on one of the NBA's most coveted records

LeBron James is closing in on one of the NBA’s most coveted records, the all-time NBA scoring record. In a losing effort against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, LeBron posted 27 points, putting him just 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record in the NBA. This is a momentous occasion in the world of basketball and a testament to LeBron’s incredible talent and longevity.

LeBron’s impressive performance has set the stage for two must-see games at Crypto.com Arena next week. With LeBron poised to make history, ticket prices are expected to reach an all-time high. The Lakers will be facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, both at their home court. Assuming LeBron remains injury-free, he’ll be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer by Thursday night.

A Legend In The Building To See Scoring Record Fall

Adding to the excitement, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the current all-time scoring record holder, has announced his plan to be in attendance for the historic game. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see two basketball legends come together as LeBron James writes his name in the annals of the NBA.

LeBron James Is Back And The Timing Could Not Be Better
(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

A Historic Scoring Pace

At the age of 38, LeBron James is proving that he’s still got it. His 30.0 points per game average through 43 games this season is reminiscent of his best seasons and would rank as the third-highest scoring average of his 20-year NBA career.

Since his rookie season, where he averaged 20.9 points per game, LeBron has consistently maintained a high-performance level and never dipped below that average. He is on track to break Abdul-Jabbar’s record in fewer games played, with Abdul-Jabbar reaching his 38,387-point tally in 1,560 games, while LeBron played his 1,409th game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers are currently 25-29 and sit in 13th place in the Western Conference,

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule for the Lakers as LeBron James chases one of the final milestones of his historic basketball career:

Tuesday: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday: vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Feb. 11: at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Feb. 13: at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Feb. 15: vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

