Featured

Leonard Fournette Escapes Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on the Side of the Highway

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Leonard Fournette

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette had a harrowing experience when his SUV caught fire while he was driving on a highway. Despite the terrifying incident, Fournette emerged from the vehicle unharmed and took to Instagram to express his gratitude to God and acknowledge his blessings.

Sharing a video of the charred remains of his car, Fournette showcased the extensive damage, including a completely eroded front grill, hood, and melted windshield. It was undoubtedly a challenging day for the 28-year-old athlete, but he remained positive and thankful for his safety.

An Up And Down Career Lately

Fournette’s journey in the NFL has seen its ups and downs. After spending three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was released just days before the team’s 2020 season opener. During his time with the Jaguars, Fournette accumulated 2,631 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

In the 2020 offseason, Fournette signed a three-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth $21 million, potentially reaching $24 million with incentives. He made a significant impact during Tampa Bay’s successful Super Bowl run, contributing 300 yards and three touchdowns in four postseason games.

However, the 2022 season was not as fruitful for Fournette. He recorded 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries, experiencing a slight dip in performance. Nevertheless, he finished the season as the Buccaneers’ leader in total scrimmage yards with 1,191. Unfortunately, the team’s playoff journey came to an end with a lopsided loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.

Looking For A New Gig

In March, Fournette was released by the Buccaneers, but he maintains that there is no animosity between him and the team. In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times in February, he revealed that he had requested to be released, a decision influenced by Tom Brady’s retirement. The Buccaneers were also facing salary cap constraints, which likely played a role in their decision.

Throughout his six seasons in the NFL, Fournette has amassed 4,478 rushing yards, 2,219 receiving yards, and a total of 41 touchdowns (34 rushing and seven receiving). As he navigates the free-agent market, Fournette joins other running backs in a competitive landscape for the position, seeking his next opportunity to make an impact on the field.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
Verlander Warm Up

MLB: Mets’ Verlander At a Loss For Why Mets Struggles Continue

Author image Colin Lynch  •  36min
Featured
Alek Manoah
Former Blue Jays’ Ace Alek Manoah Gets Rocked in Rookie Ball Start
Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Featured
Jimmie Johnson qualifies daytona 500 (1)
NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson’s In-Laws, Nephew Found Dead in Oklahoma Home
Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
Featured
New York Jets press conference
Jets May Be Tabbed For HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, Despite Not Wanting “Spotlight”
Author image Colin Lynch  •  20h
Featured
2969025
Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Team Up With Michael B. Jordan To Purchase Stake in Alpine F1 Team
Author image Colin Lynch  •  21h
Featured
French Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Has Best Odds To Win at Roland-Garros
Carlos Alcaraz Regains World #1 Ranking Over Novak Djokovic
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 25 2023
Featured
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
No Timetable Set For Aaron Judge Return From Toe Injury
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top