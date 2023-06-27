Free agent running back Leonard Fournette had a harrowing experience when his SUV caught fire while he was driving on a highway. Despite the terrifying incident, Fournette emerged from the vehicle unharmed and took to Instagram to express his gratitude to God and acknowledge his blessings.

Sharing a video of the charred remains of his car, Fournette showcased the extensive damage, including a completely eroded front grill, hood, and melted windshield. It was undoubtedly a challenging day for the 28-year-old athlete, but he remained positive and thankful for his safety.

Good news: Leonard Fournette escaped a very scary moment earlier today 🙏 His car caught fire while he was driving, as you can see from the video, it could’ve been really bad. Fournette shared video of his burned SUV on the highway in his Instagram. Fournette wrote: “Man it… pic.twitter.com/Wq6pfjIlgi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 27, 2023

An Up And Down Career Lately

Fournette’s journey in the NFL has seen its ups and downs. After spending three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was released just days before the team’s 2020 season opener. During his time with the Jaguars, Fournette accumulated 2,631 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

In the 2020 offseason, Fournette signed a three-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth $21 million, potentially reaching $24 million with incentives. He made a significant impact during Tampa Bay’s successful Super Bowl run, contributing 300 yards and three touchdowns in four postseason games.

However, the 2022 season was not as fruitful for Fournette. He recorded 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries, experiencing a slight dip in performance. Nevertheless, he finished the season as the Buccaneers’ leader in total scrimmage yards with 1,191. Unfortunately, the team’s playoff journey came to an end with a lopsided loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.

Looking For A New Gig

In March, Fournette was released by the Buccaneers, but he maintains that there is no animosity between him and the team. In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times in February, he revealed that he had requested to be released, a decision influenced by Tom Brady’s retirement. The Buccaneers were also facing salary cap constraints, which likely played a role in their decision.

Throughout his six seasons in the NFL, Fournette has amassed 4,478 rushing yards, 2,219 receiving yards, and a total of 41 touchdowns (34 rushing and seven receiving). As he navigates the free-agent market, Fournette joins other running backs in a competitive landscape for the position, seeking his next opportunity to make an impact on the field.