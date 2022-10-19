Live Updates: Game 1 American League Championship Series

Here are the live updates of game one of the 2022 American League Championship Series.
Top of the First:
7:41 PM ET–Torres grounds out to Bregman at third base.
7:43 PM ET–Judge grounds out.
7:46 PM ET–Rizzo hit by a pitch.
7:47 PM ET–Stanton reaches first base on an error by Altuve.
7:51 PM ET–Donaldson strikes out.
Bottom of the First:
7:54 PM ET–Altuve flies out to outfield.
7:56 PM ET–Pena doubles.
7:58 PM ET–Alvarez walks.
8 PM ET–Great catch by Judge on a fly ball by Bregman.
8:02 PM ET–Tucker grounds out to first base.
Top of the Second:
8:06 PM ET–Carpenter strikes out on a slider.
8:09 PM ET–Harrison Bader hits fourth home run of the postseason…1-0 Yankees
8:10 PM ET–Kiner-Falefa single.
8:14 PM ET–Trevino flies out to outfield.
8:18 PM ET–Torres pops up.
Bottom of the Second:
8:21 PM ET–Gurriel flies out to left field.
8:23 PM ET–Diaz flies out to center field.
8:24 PM ET—McCormick base hit to centerfield.
8:27 PM ET–Maldonado RBI double…1-1…all tied up…
8:31 PM ET–Altuve walks.
8:34 PM ET–Pena grounds out to third base.
Top of the Third:
8:38 PM ET–Judge grounds out.
8:40 PM ET–Rizzo walks.
8:43 PM ET–Stanton doubles and Rizzo goes to third.
8:45 PM ET–Verlander strikes out Donaldson again.
8:49 PM ET–Carpenter strikes out.
Bottom of the Third Inning:
8:53 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to center field.
8:54 PM ET–Bregman flies out to left field.
8:56 PM ET–Tucker flies out to left field.
Top of the Fourth Inning:
9:02 PM ET–Bader strikes out.
9:04 PM ET–Kiner-Falefa strikes out.
9:06 PM ET–Trevino strikes out as Verlander strikes out the side.
Bottom of the Fourth Inning:
9:11 PM ET–Gurriel flies out to left field…another solid catch by Stanton at the wall
9:12 PM ET–Diaz flies out to right field…
9:15 PM ET–Taillon walks McCormick…
9:17 PM ET–Maldonado grounds out to shortstop…tough play by Kiner-Falefa as he had to battle the bat and make a play on the ball..
Top of the Fifth Inning:
9:21 PM ET–Verlander has sixth straight strikeout as he forces Torres to strikeout.
9:23 PM ET–Judge pops up to shortstop.
9:27 PM ET–Verlander strikes out Rizzo for his ninth strikeout of the game. Gem for the man who married Kate Upton in 2017!
Bottom of the Fifth Inning:
9:31 PM ET–Altuve grounds out to first.
9:32 PM ET–Pena hits his second straight double.
9:35 PM ET–Yankees pitching change as Boone puts in Clarke Schmidt.
9:35 PM ET–Yankees intentionally walk Alvarez.
9:39 PM ET–Bregman walks.
9:41 PM ET–Tucker hits into a double play to second base.
Top of the Sixth Inning:
9:45 PM ET–Stanton grounds out to shortstop.
9:47 PM ET–Donaldson having a terrible night as he strikes out again. 10th K for Verlander.
9:50 PM ET–11TH strikeout for Verlander as he fans Carpenter.
Bottom of the Sixth Inning:
9:54 PM ET–Gurriel lead off home run…2-1 Astros
9:55 PM ET–Diaz grounds out to shortstop…