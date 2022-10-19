MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates: Game 1 American League Championship Series

Jeremy Freeborn
Here are the live updates of game one of the 2022 American League Championship Series.

Top of the First:

7:41 PM ET–Torres grounds out to Bregman at third base.

7:43 PM ET–Judge grounds out.

7:46 PM ET–Rizzo hit by a pitch.

7:47 PM ET–Stanton reaches first base on an error by Altuve.

7:51 PM ET–Donaldson strikes out.

Bottom of the First:

7:54 PM ET–Altuve flies out to outfield.

7:56 PM ET–Pena doubles.

7:58 PM ET–Alvarez walks.

8 PM ET–Great catch by Judge on a fly ball by Bregman.

8:02 PM ET–Tucker grounds out to first base.

Top of the Second:

8:06 PM ET–Carpenter strikes out on a slider.

8:09 PM ET–Harrison Bader hits fourth home run of the postseason…1-0 Yankees

8:10 PM ET–Kiner-Falefa single.

8:14 PM ET–Trevino flies out to outfield.

8:18 PM ET–Torres pops up.

Bottom of the Second:

8:21 PM ET–Gurriel flies out to left field.

8:23 PM ET–Diaz flies out to center field.

8:24 PM ET—McCormick base hit to centerfield.

8:27 PM ET–Maldonado RBI double…1-1…all tied up…

8:31 PM ET–Altuve walks.

8:34 PM ET–Pena grounds out to third base.

Top of the Third:

8:38 PM ET–Judge grounds out.

8:40 PM ET–Rizzo walks.

8:43 PM ET–Stanton doubles and Rizzo goes to third.

8:45 PM ET–Verlander strikes out Donaldson again.

8:49 PM ET–Carpenter strikes out.

Bottom of the Third Inning:

8:53 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to center field.

8:54 PM ET–Bregman flies out to left field.

8:56 PM ET–Tucker flies out to left field.

Top of the Fourth Inning:

9:02 PM ET–Bader strikes out.

9:04 PM ET–Kiner-Falefa strikes out.

9:06 PM ET–Trevino strikes out as Verlander strikes out the side.

Bottom of the Fourth Inning:

9:11 PM ET–Gurriel flies out to left field…another solid catch by Stanton at the wall

9:12 PM ET–Diaz flies out to right field…

9:15 PM ET–Taillon walks McCormick…

9:17 PM ET–Maldonado grounds out to shortstop…tough play by Kiner-Falefa as he had to battle the bat and make a play on the ball..

Top of the Fifth Inning:

9:21 PM ET–Verlander has sixth straight strikeout as he forces Torres to strikeout.

9:23 PM ET–Judge pops up to shortstop.

9:27 PM ET–Verlander strikes out Rizzo for his ninth strikeout of the game. Gem for the man who married Kate Upton in 2017!

Bottom of the Fifth Inning:

9:31 PM ET–Altuve grounds out to first.

9:32 PM ET–Pena hits his second straight double.

9:35 PM ET–Yankees pitching change as Boone puts in Clarke Schmidt.

9:35 PM ET–Yankees intentionally walk Alvarez.

9:39 PM ET–Bregman walks.

9:41 PM ET–Tucker hits into a double play to second base.

Top of the Sixth Inning:

9:45 PM ET–Stanton grounds out to shortstop.

9:47 PM ET–Donaldson having a terrible night as he strikes out again. 10th K for Verlander.

9:50 PM ET–11TH strikeout for Verlander as he fans Carpenter.

Bottom of the Sixth Inning:

9:54 PM ET–Gurriel lead off home run…2-1 Astros  

9:55 PM ET–Diaz grounds out to shortstop…

 

 

