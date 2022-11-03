Live Updates: Game Four 2022 World Series

Here are live updates of game four of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Top of the First Inning:

8:05 PM ET–Altuve flies out to Marsh who makes a basket catch in center field.

8:07 PM ET–Aaron Nola strikes out Pena.

8:10 PM ET–Alvarez base hit.

8:13 PM ET–Bregman grounds out to second.

Bottom of the First Inning:

8:18 PM ET–Schwarber flies out to left field.

8:21 PM ET–Hoskins pops up to Pena in shallow outfield.

8:23 PM ET–Realmuto strikes out…

Top of the Second Inning:

8:27 PM ET–Tucker doubles.

8:28 PM ET–Gurriel grounds out to shortstop. Excellent base running by Tucker, who advances to third.

8:29 PM ET–Vazquez hit by a pitch.

8:33 PM ET–Nola gets Diaz to strike out on a ball outside the strike zone.

8:36 PM ET–McCormick strikes out swinging.

Bottom of the Second Inning:

8:41 PM ET–Harper walks.

8:43 PM ET–Javier strikes out Castellanos.

8:47 PM ET–Bohm strikes out but Harper steals second base, as the hit and run was on for the Phillies.

8:48 PM ET–Stott pops up to Pena standing behind second base in the shallow outfield.

Top of the Third Inning:

8:52 PM ET–Altuve grounds out to third base.

8:55 PM ET–Pena strikes out again…

8:56 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to left field…

Bottom of the Third Inning:

9:02 PM ET–Segura flies out to center field…

9:04 PM ET–Marsh walks.

9:07 PM ET–Schwarber hits a ball down the first base line that goes foul…

9:09 PM ET–Schwarber strikes out looking but Marsh gets to second base on a stolen base….

9:11 PM ET–Hoskins pops up to first base…

Top of the Fourth Inning:

9:14 PM ET–Bregman flies out to Marsh…

9:17 PM ET–Tucker flies out to Castellanos…

9:17 PM ET–Gurriel base hit to left center field…

9:19 PM ET–Vazquez base hit to right field…

9:20 PM ET–Diaz grounds out to shortstop…

Bottom of the Fourth Inning:

9:25 PM ET–Realmuto strikes out…

9:27 PM ET–Harper strikes out…

9:29 PM ET–Castellanos strikes out…

Top of the Fifth Inning:

9:33 PM ET–McCormick base hit to shallow left field….

9:35 PM ET–Altuve base hit to left field….advances McCormick to second…

9:39 PM ET–Pena base hit to left field, advances McCormick to third and Altuve to second…bases loaded and nobody out…Thomson decides to pull Nola…

9:44 PM ET–Alvarado hits Alvarez and scores McCormick…1-0 Astros…bases remain loaded…

9:46 PM ET–Bregman two-run RBI double to right field…scores Altuve and Pena…3-0 Astros

9:47 PM ET–Tucker sacrifice fly to Marsh in center field…scores Alvarez and moves Bregman to third…4-0 Astros

9:49 PM ET–Gurriel RBI base hit to left field scores Bregman…5-0 Astros

9:52 PM ET–Alvarado strikes out Vazquez…

9:54 PM ET–Gurriel steals second base…

9:55 PM ET–Diaz strikes out looking…

Bottom of the Fifth Inning:

10:01 PM ET–Javier strikes out Bahm…

10:03 PM ET–Javier strikes out Stott…

10:05 PM ET–Segura pops up to first base…Javier now thrown five no-hit innings…

Top of the Sixth Inning:

10:13 PM ET–Bellatti pitching for Phillies and strikes out McCormick…

10:14 PM ET–Altuve flies out to left field…

10:16 PM ET–Pena flies out to left field…

Bottom of the Sixth Inning:

10:22 PM ET–Marsh grounds out to second base…Phillies still without a hit…Javier been sensational with nine strikeouts…

10:24 PM ET–Schwarber grounds out to second base…

10:28 PM ET–Hoskins grounds out to Pena…Javier now has six no-hit innings…

Top of the Seventh Inning:

10:33 PM ET–Robertson strikes out Alvarez…

10:33 PM ET–Bregman files out to Stott…

10:36 PM ET–Tucker walks…

10:37 PM ET–Gurriel pops up to Bohm…

Bottom of the Seventh Inning:

10:43 PM ET–Dusty Baker pulls Javier even though he gave up zero hits in six innings…puts in Abreu…

10:44 PM ET–Realmuto strikes out…

10:46 PM ET–Harper strikes out…

10:49 PM ET–Castellanos strikes out…

Top of the Eighth Inning:

10:52 PM ET–Eflin strikes out Vazquez…

10:53 PM ET–Diaz strikes out…

10:55 PM ET–Eflin strikes out McCormick…

Bottom of the Eighth Inning:

10:59 PM ET–Montero pitching for the Astros…Phillies have not had a hit yet tonight…

11:01 PM ET–Bohm strikes out…

11:02 PM ET–Stott flies out to left field…

11:03 PM ET–Segura line drive right to Tucker in right field…Phillies have zero hits in eight innings…

Top of the Ninth Inning:

11:08 PM ET–Brad Hand pitching for the Phillies

11:09 PM ET–Altuve grounds out…

11:11 PM ET–Pena base hit…

11:12 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to deep center…

11:16 PM ET–Bregman flies out to Schwarber in left field…

Bottom of the Ninth Inning:

11:19 PM–Don Larsen and Roy Halladay are the only pitchers to throw a postseason no-hitter…Can four Astros pitchers combine to do it tonight?…Pressly now pitching for the Astros

11:22 PM–Marsh strikes out…

11:26 PM–Schwarber walks…

11:28 PM–Hoskins flies out to Tucker in right field….

11:29 PM–Realmuto grounds out to third base…5-0 Astros final…World Series tied 2-2…Astros record the first combined no-hitter in World Series history….