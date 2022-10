Live Updates: Game One 2022 World Series

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Here are live updates of game one of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies from Minute Maid Park in Texas.

Top of the First Inning:

8:07 PM ET–Verlander strikes out Schwarber looking.

8:08 PM ET–Hoskins flies out to center field.

8:11 PM ET–Realmuto flies out to right field.

Bottom of the First Inning:

8:17 PM ET–Nola strikes out Altuve.

8:19 PM ET–Nola strikes out Pena looking.

8:21 PM ET–Alvarez walks.

8:23 PM ET–Bregman pops up to third base.

Top of the Second Inning:

8:27 PM ET–Harper strikes out.

8:28 PM ET–Castellanos flies out to first base.

8:31 PM ET–Bohm grounds out to Verlander, who played the ball on the infield grass.

Bottom of the Second Inning: