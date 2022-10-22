Here are the live updates for Game Three of the 2022 American League Championship Series from Yankee Stadium in New York, New York. The Astros lead the best out of seven series two games to none.

Top of the First Inning:

5:10 PM ET–Cole strikes out Altuve. The Astros second baseman continues to struggle in the postseason as he is 0 for 24.

5:12 PM ET–Cole strikes out Pena.

5:13 PM ET–Cole hits Alvarez on the foot. Initially not seen by the umpires. Challenge made by the Astros which they won.

5:17 PM ET–Bregman base hit single to center field.

5:21 PM ET–Tucker strikes out.

Bottom of the First Inning:

5:24 PM ET–Rizzo pops up to Vazquez. Rizzo becomes fourth different Yankees leadoff hitter in the 2022 MLB postseason.

5:27 PM ET–Judge pops up to Bregman in the same vicinity of Rizzo’s pop up.

5:30 PM ET–Stanton strikes out.

Top of the Second Inning:

5:33 PM ET–Gurriel flies out to Rizzo down the first base line in the outfield in foul territory.

5:34 PM ET–Mancini flies out to Bader.

5:35 PM ET–Bader drops fly ball on Vazquez. Bader miscommunicated with Judge. Vazquez thought he was out.

5:38 PM ET–McCormick two-run home run scores Vazquez…2-0 Astros

5:39 PM ET–Altuve grounded out.

Bottom of the Second Inning:

5:45 PM ET–Torres walks.

5:48 PM ET–Javier strikes out Carpenter.

5:49 PM ET–Bader pops up to Vazquez.

5:52 PM ET–Donaldson strikes out.

Top of the Third Inning:

5:58 PM ET–Pena strikes out.

6 PM ET–Alvarez strikes out looking.

6:01 PM ET–Bregman flies out to left field.

Bottom of the Third Inning:

6:05 PM ET–Pena makes outstanding catch at second base off the bat of Cabrera.

6:06 PM ET–Trevino grounds out to first base.

6:11 PM ET–Rizzo grounds out to second base.

Top of the Fourth Inning:

6:16 PM ET–Tucker grounds out to first.

6:18 PM ET–Gurriel grounds out to shortstop.

6:21 PM ET–Mancini walks.

6:23 PM ET–Vazquez flies out to second.

Bottom of the Fourth Inning: