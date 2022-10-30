Live Updates: Game Two 2022 World Series

Here are live updates of game two of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies from Minute Maid Park in Texas.

Top of the First Inning:

8:06 PM ET–Schwarber grounds out to Pena playing right of second base. He will not be allowed to stand there next year as Major League Baseball are putting rules in place preventing the shift in 2023.

8:09 PM ET–Hoskins walks.

8:10 PM ET–Game one World Series star J.T. Realmuto up to bat. Realmuto got the extra inning home run last night to give the Phillies a series lead.

8:13 PM ET–Realmuto strikes out.

8:15 PM ET–Harper flies out to left.

Bottom of the First Inning:

8:19 PM ET–Altuve double to left.

8:20 PM ET–Pena doubles. Two pitches by Zack Wheeler. Two doubles. Pena scores Altuve…1-0 Astros

8:22 PM ET–Alvarez doubles on fourth pitch…scores Pena…2-0 Astros…Astros become the first team in postseason history to have their first three batters record an extra base hit…

8:23 PM ET–Bregman grounds out to shortstop…

8:26 PM ET–Tucker flies out to center…advances Alvarez to third…

8:28 PM ET—Gurriel grounds to shortstop…Hoskins drops ball at first base…unearned run as Alvarez scores…3-0 Astros

8:31 PM ET–Diaz strikes out…

Top of the Second Inning:

8:36 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Castellanos…

8:38 PM ET–Bohm walks…

8:40 PM ET–Segura strikes out looking…

8:42 PM ET–Vierling hits into a fielder’s choice at second…

Bottom of the Second Inning:

8:47 PM ET–McCormick walks…

8:49 PM ET–Maldonado strikes out…

8:50 PM ET–Altuve pops up to second…

8:51 PM ET–Pena pops up to shortstop…

Top of the Third Inning:

8:57 PM ET–Sosa strikes out…

9 PM ET–Schwarber base hit to right field…

9:02 PM ET–Hoskins strikes out…

9:02 PM ET–Realmuto grounds out to third base…

Bottom of the Third Inning:

9:07 PM ET–Alvarez walks…

9:10 PM ET–Bregman hits into a double play…

9:11 PM ET–Tucker flies out…

Top of the Fourth Inning:

9:16 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Harper…

9:17 PM ET–Castellanos grounds out to third…

9:20 PM ET–Bohm strikes out looking…

Bottom of the Fourth Inning:

9:23 PM ET–Gurriel grounds out…

9:24 PM ET–Diaz grounds out…

9:25 PM ET–McCormick singles…

9:26 PM ET–Great line drive catch by Bohm off the bat of Maldonado…

Top of the Fifth Inning: