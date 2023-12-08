NHL News and Rumors

Los Angeles Kings set NHL record for longest road win streak to start a season

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Los Angeles Kings made National Hockey League history on Thursday for the longest road winning streak to start a season. The Kings have now won 11 straight games after blanking the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Kings goaltender Cam Talbot of Caledonia, Ontario recorded his 30th career shutout and second of the season.

Look back at the first 10 Kings road wins

Los Angeles began the season with a 5-1 win in Winnipeg on October 17. Trevor Moore of Thousand Oaks, California and Phillip Danault of Victoriaville, Quebec had three points each. Los Angeles then won in Minnesota 7-3 on October 19. Pierre-Luc Dubois of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec scored twice. That was followed by a 5-4 Kings win in Arizona on October 27 (Drew Doughty of London, Ontario scored twice), a 4-1 Kings win in Toronto on Halloween (Quinton Byfield of Newmarket, Ontario had two assists), a 3-2 Kings win in Ottawa on November 2 (Adrian Kempe of Kramfors, Sweden had two assists), a 5-0 Kings win in Philadelphia on November 4 (shutout for Talbot), a 4-1 Kings win in Vegas on November 8 (Anze Kopitar of Jesenice, Slovenia and Kempe had one goal and one assist each), a 4-1 Kings win in Arizona on November 20 (Moore two goals), a 5-2 Kings win over the Anaheim Ducks on November 24 (Kevin Fiala of St. Gallen, Switzerland) and a 4-3 Kings win over the Columbus Jackets on December 5 (Doughty overtime winner).

Who had the old record?

The Buffalo Sabres won 10 straight games on the road in 2006-07 to start the season. They won the Presidents’ Trophy, but lost in five games to the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Final.

Mediocre at home

The Kings have been great on the road, but only mediocre at home. Los Angeles’s home record is five wins, four regulation losses, and three losses in extra time. The Kings are second in the Pacific Division with 35 points and four points back of the division leading Vegas Golden Knights.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Kings NHL News and Rumors
