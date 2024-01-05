Los Angeles Times’ NFL Week 18 Expert Picks & Predictions

Los Angeles Times NFL staff writer Sam Farmer has released his NFL Week 18 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 18 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Los Angeles Times’ NFL staff member Sam Farmer has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 18 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Next, the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Patriots (-2)

Farmer has the New England Patriots defeating the New York Jets in this final Week 18 matchup. The Patriots could fall as far as No. 6 or No. 7 in the 2024 draft order if they beat the Jets.

That is if the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Los Angeles Chargers all finish with five losses as well.

“Bill Belichick isn’t going to want to go out on a loss, especially against the Jets. Not a lot of gas in the tank for either team, but New England finds a way at home in this finale,” he wrote.

Farmer’s final score is 17-13, Patriots.

Packers (-3)

Furthermore, the Los Angeles Times NFL writer has the Green Bay Packers winning at home over the Chicago Bears. Chicago is 0-9 in its last nine meetings with Green Bay. The Bears are also 2-10 in their past 12 road games.

“Justin Fields has a lot to prove with the prospect of the Bears using the No. 1 pick on another quarterback. Green Bay clinches a playoff spot with a win, and the game is at Lambeau Field,” he wrote.

Farmer’s pick is Packers, 24-20.

Bills (-2.5)

Additionally, Farmer has the Buffalo Bills winning on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Buffalo is 5-1 in its last six games. Though, the Dolphins are 8-1 in their last nine home games.

“Last game of the day with the AFC East title on the line. Bills are playing well on defense and their pass rush has the edge on the banged-up Dolphins. Losing Bradley Chubb is big for Miami,” he wrote.

Farmer’s final score is 28-24, Bills.

