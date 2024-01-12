Los Angeles Times’ NFL Wild Card 2024 Expert Picks & Predictions

Los Angeles Times NFL staff writer Sam Farmer has released his 2024 NFL Wild Card Round expert picks and predictions. Three playoff picks of the 2023 NFL season are featured here.

Check out the Los Angeles Times’ 2024 NFL Wild Card Round picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Los Angeles Times 2024 NFL Wild Card Expert Picks and Predictions

Los Angeles Times’ NFL staff member Sam Farmer has released his expert picks and predictions for three wild card games of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET this Saturday night.

Next, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Lastly, the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:10 p.m. ET this Sunday night.

Chiefs (-4.5)

Farmer has the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Miami Dolphins in this wild card matchup. The Dolphins are 1-4 in their last five games against Kansas City. The Chiefs are also 10-3 in their past 13 meetings with AFC East opponents.

“The Chiefs have their shortcomings but it’s really hard to bet against them at home, particularly when it’s expected to be bitterly cold,” he wrote.

“Missing all those edge rushers, the Dolphins aren’t going to be able to sign guys off the street who will keep Mahomes under wraps. Kansas City’s defense creates some turnovers.”

Farmer’s final score is 30-21, Chiefs.

Bills (-10)

Moreover, the Los Angeles Times NFL writer has the Buffalo Bills winning and covering the spread at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Pittsburgh is winless in its last five matchups with AFC East teams. However, the Steelers are 11-4 in their past 15 meetings with Buffalo.

“The Bills sell out to stop the run and force Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to beat them on the outside,” he wrote. “As long as Buffalo can protect the ball — and that’s not a given — that plan should work. Pittsburgh makes it interesting for a while, but the Bills eventually pull away.”

Farmer’s pick is Bills, 27-16.

Rams (+3)

Then there’s the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions game on Sunday night. Farmer has the Rams upsetting the Lions and covering the spread on the road in this matchup.

“Don’t underestimate the impact of losing [Lions rookie tight end] Sam LaPorta. He’s [Jared] Goff’s guy,” he wrote. “These Rams are just different when they have a healthy Kyren Williams running the ball, and Matthew Stafford is playing quarterback about as well as it can be played. Detroit has struggled against good teams.”

Farmer’s final score is 31-26, Rams.

