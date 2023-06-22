Luis Arreaz Is About To Go On A Historic Chase

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is making waves in the world of baseball with his pursuit of a .400 batting average, a feat not achieved since Ted Williams in 1941. After a remarkable 5-for-5 performance against the Toronto Blue Jays, Arraez currently sits at an impressive .400 average with 73 games and 282 plate appearances under his belt.

Luis Arraez’ .398 BA through Miami’s first 75 games is the best by any player since Tony Fernández hit .405 in Toronto’s first 75 games in 1999. In 1941, when Ted Williams became the last AL/NL player to hit .400 in a season, his BA through Boston’s first 75 games was… .398. pic.twitter.com/faI67Madux — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 21, 2023

.400 Has Felt Almost Impossible This Era

Arraez’s quest is notable in an era dominated by power-hitting and high strikeout rates. Many teams and hitters prioritize power and run-scoring efficiency, recognizing the challenges of consistently getting hits against modern, high-velocity pitches. However, Arraez stands out as an outlier with finely tuned skills that harken back to an earlier time when fastballs weren’t as fast, breaking balls were less effective, and strikeouts were considered failures rather than an accepted part of the game.

It’s striking to witness a statistical pursuit of a .400 batting average in the 2020s, where home runs and strikeouts often dominate the headlines. Yet, here we are, witnessing Arraez’s remarkable journey. To put his accomplishment in perspective, MLB.com’s Sarah Langs points out that since 2000, only one qualified hitter, Nomar Garciaparra in 2000, remained above .400 later in the season.

A Historic Feat Already

Arraez’s achievement of reaching .400 in 73 games matches the feat of Chipper Jones in 2008, who couldn’t sustain it beyond the 74th game. Going further back, since Ted Williams’ historic .400 season in 1941, only four hitters, including Garciaparra, have kept their chase alive for a longer stretch than Arraez’s current run. Garciaparra’s pursuit lasted 91 games, the longest in the 2000s.

FanGraphs provides an era-adjusted metric called “AVG+” to compare batting averages across different eras. Considering the current low leaguewide batting average in 2023, Arraez’s performance becomes even more impressive. His AVG+ of 160, indicating he is 60% better than the league average, would not only be the best qualified season since 1941 but also the best in the World Series era dating back to 1903.

While legends like Ted Williams, Rod Carew, and George Brett had incredible batting averages, Arraez has a chance to post the most impressive season without reaching the elusive .400 mark. His pursuit of a historic batting average continues to captivate baseball fans, and every game brings us closer to witnessing a potential milestone in MLB history.