Featured

Major League Baseball: The .400 Chase is on For Marlins’ Luis Arraez

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
11mlb-score-arraez-top-kfmh-articleLarge

Luis Arreaz Is About To Go On A Historic Chase

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is making waves in the world of baseball with his pursuit of a .400 batting average, a feat not achieved since Ted Williams in 1941. After a remarkable 5-for-5 performance against the Toronto Blue Jays, Arraez currently sits at an impressive .400 average with 73 games and 282 plate appearances under his belt.

.400 Has Felt Almost Impossible This Era

Arraez’s quest is notable in an era dominated by power-hitting and high strikeout rates. Many teams and hitters prioritize power and run-scoring efficiency, recognizing the challenges of consistently getting hits against modern, high-velocity pitches. However, Arraez stands out as an outlier with finely tuned skills that harken back to an earlier time when fastballs weren’t as fast, breaking balls were less effective, and strikeouts were considered failures rather than an accepted part of the game.

It’s striking to witness a statistical pursuit of a .400 batting average in the 2020s, where home runs and strikeouts often dominate the headlines. Yet, here we are, witnessing Arraez’s remarkable journey. To put his accomplishment in perspective, MLB.com’s Sarah Langs points out that since 2000, only one qualified hitter, Nomar Garciaparra in 2000, remained above .400 later in the season.

A Historic Feat Already

Arraez’s achievement of reaching .400 in 73 games matches the feat of Chipper Jones in 2008, who couldn’t sustain it beyond the 74th game. Going further back, since Ted Williams’ historic .400 season in 1941, only four hitters, including Garciaparra, have kept their chase alive for a longer stretch than Arraez’s current run. Garciaparra’s pursuit lasted 91 games, the longest in the 2000s.

FanGraphs provides an era-adjusted metric called “AVG+” to compare batting averages across different eras. Considering the current low leaguewide batting average in 2023, Arraez’s performance becomes even more impressive. His AVG+ of 160, indicating he is 60% better than the league average, would not only be the best qualified season since 1941 but also the best in the World Series era dating back to 1903.

While legends like Ted Williams, Rod Carew, and George Brett had incredible batting averages, Arraez has a chance to post the most impressive season without reaching the elusive .400 mark. His pursuit of a historic batting average continues to captivate baseball fans, and every game brings us closer to witnessing a potential milestone in MLB history.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
3f74e260-0feb-11ee-9fff-01cf7ff8f831

Botched Overturned Replay Costs Rangers Game Vs White Sox; Bochy Sounds Off

Author image Colin Lynch  •  21h
Featured
p-MPS-6788_55_660x440
Nashville Should Be Next MLB Expansion City As Voted By Players in Latest MLB Players Poll
Author image Colin Lynch  •  23h
Featured
Tyreek Hill Calls Out Elon Musk For Not Paying For Patrick Mahomes’ Twitter Blue Check
Report: Tyreek Hill Involved in Another Law Enforcement Investigation
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 20 2023
Featured
Lionel-Messi-Porsche-Design-Tower-Miami-08
MLS: Inside Messi’s $7.3 Million Miami Penthouse
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 20 2023
Featured
Fym3Y62WIAk87d_
Inter Miami Sets July 21 as Messi Debut
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 20 2023
Featured
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Mets’ Slugger Pete Alonso Returns From IL Much Earlier Than Expected
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 18 2023
Featured
pittsburgh-pirates
Pirates Bus Driver Arrested For DUI While Transporting Team
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top